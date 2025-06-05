Michael Bloomberg reportedly bought the waterfront house at 70 Cold Spring Harbor Road in Southampton for his daughter Georgina Bloomberg and her children.

Georgina Bloomberg has a new home in the Hamptons.

When you’re looking for exclusive digs in tony Southampton, It doesn’t hurt to have a generous dad.

In this case, the child happens to be the younger daughter of Michael Bloomberg, former New York City mayor, majority owner/co-founder of Bloomberg L.P. and philanthropist, who recently plunked down just over $4 million in cash for this waterfront home on Cold Spring Point Road.

Sited on a third of an acre overlooking Cold Spring Pond and Great Peconic Bay, the 3,000-square-foot home features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, an open floor plan and large windows offering panoramic views of the bay and pond from every room.

The Cold Spring Point Road home was first listed for $4.295 million in early January by Brenda Giufurta, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The sale closed on May 29, setting a new pricing benchmark for the neighborhood.

On the home’s first floor, there’s a great room with a stone fireplace, a chef’s kitchen with high end appliances and a walk-in butler’s pantry, a powder room, laundry room and a screened-in sitting room overlooking the water. Four en suite bedrooms are upstairs, including one with a balcony overlooking the water and a primary suite with a covered porch. The property includes 100 feet of newly bulkheaded waterfront, a boat dock and an outdoor shower.

Built in 2012, the home was designed by John David Rose, an established Southampton-based architect who specializes in residential and commercial design as well as historic preservation and renovation.

An equestrian, philanthropist and animal rights activist, Bloomberg, 41, is imminently expecting her third child and second with Justin Waterman, a partner with Summit Trail Advisors, a wealth management firm. The couple also has a toddling son, Sebastian, born in 2023, and spends part of their year in Wellington, Florida, a popular spot for the equestrian set. Bloomberg also has an older son Jasper, born in 2013, with her former beau Ramiro Quintana, an Argentine Olympic show jumping rider who long trained in the Hamptons.

The Cold Spring Point Road home is just down the pond from “Ballyshear,” Michael Bloomberg’s Southampton sprawling spread. Built in 1910, Ballyshear is a 22,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom Georgian mansion overlooking Peconic Bay, which sits on 35 acres and is adjacent to National Golf Links of America in Shinnecock Hills.

“The community is beautiful: one way in; one way out.,” says Giufurta. “It’s sort of tucked away in a slice of the Hamptons which a lot of people don’t even know about.”

As part of the Cold Spring Point Beach Community, the home has beach access to a private Peconic Bay sandy beach and community tennis, pickleball and basketball, notes Giufurta.

“You’re a stone’s throw from world class golf courses. You’re flanked by Sebonack, Shinnecock, Southampton, National,” says Giufurta, adding, “You basically have a water view and a sunrise and a sunset view, which is pretty hard to find. You usually get one or the other.”

Calling the home’s location “a little slice of heaven,” Giufurta recalls discovering the community when she first came out to the Hamptons years ago and found it to be very unique for the area.

“You kind of feel like you’re in the Caribbean,” she says.

