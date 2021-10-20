New to the Market: Bridgehampton Compound Surrounded by 50-Plus Acres of Farmland

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A unique compound surrounded by more than 50 acres of agricultural reserve farmland and riding fields in Bridgehampton has just been listed to the tune of $4.75 million.

The flag-lot property on Mitchell Lane includes a three-bedroom traditional shingle house with a pool and a pool house, plus a single and separate buildable acre lot with sensational vistas that are getting harder and harder to come by in the Hamptons.

The combined 1.85-acre properties abut 14.3 acres of agricultural reserves on two sides, the centerpiece, according to Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty who is representing the listing, of a 54-acre “chain of farmland preserved in perpetuity between Mitchell and Butter Lane.”

Drive down the long pea stone driveway edged in Belgian block and lined with sycamore trees to reach this hidden spot off one of the most well-known horse country lanes, just down the block from the site of the Hampton Classic Horse Show.

The home, built in 1982, is “brimming with character,” Trotter’s listing exclaims.

The approximately 1,700-square-foot, two-story home begins with a study that features a bay window banquette nook. The chef’s kitchen offers a mix of modern amenities and charm — there’s a Viking range and hood, marble countertops, a farm sink, soft pastel cabinetry, subway tile on the walls and a built-in banquette.

The combined great room and dining room is filled with natural light with a vaulted ceiling with skylights and a wall of windows that overlook the backyard, including two sets of French doors that lead out to the deck. The white brick for the fireplace extends from floor to ceiling.

The primary suite is located on the first floor and offers a vaulted ceiling and French doors that lead out to the pool area.The heated pool is surrounded by extensive decking and manicured grounds.

An approximately 1,000-square-foot pool house has “dramatic, vaulted ceilings with voluminous spaces and a row of French doors overlooking the pool,” the listing says.

The adjacent 0.92-acre parcel, a lot primed for development, is included in the asking price.

[Listing: 279-273 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton|Broker: Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

