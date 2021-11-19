New Water Mill Listing Among Other South Fork Open Houses This Weekend

Have a look at a recent Water Mill listing this weekend. Located at 216 Millstone Road, this smart, pristine condition home is on the market for $3.995 million. It is for sale with Rima Mardoyan Smyth of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Inside the 2,898-square-foot property, buyers will find four bedrooms, including an owner’s suite with a large walk-in closet, a spa bathroom with marble decor, as well as a double vanity. Other bedroom suites all have additional bathrooms, plus one extra, making for a five-bathroom home.
On the lower level of the home, there is an open floor plan and large ceilings throughout the living room, top-of-the-line kitchen, and formal dining room. The living room is perfect for colder months with the fireplace. Behind glass paneled pocket doors, the kitchen features a large island/breakfast bar, as well as premium cabinetry and professional-grade stainless steel appliances from Viking.
Outside, lush landscaping provides privacy around the heated saltwater gunite pool. A large deck, spacious lawn and custom fire pit sourced from Four Seasons Maui also make for a great entertaining space.
Some other amenities include an office/family room with a balcony, additional space for storage or entertainment, smart-home controls, fully insulated walls for electricity savings, pullout Anderson windows for simple cleaning, central AC, full gates around the property and lots of driveway space.
This centrally located space is being shown on Friday, November 18 from 12 – 2 p.m.
Other open houses this weekend:
5 Two Holes of Water Road, East Hampton
Price: $5.495 million
Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, November 19, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
10 Hillside Drive East, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $3 million
Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 20, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
55 Longwoods Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.499 million
Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
5 Carol’s Way, Hampton Bays
Price: $705,000
Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 20, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton
Price: $4.85 million
Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 20, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
48 Redwood Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.25 million
Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, 1 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.795 million
Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 20, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->
149 Majors Path, North Sea
Price: $2.195 million
Broker: Jennifer L. Wisner, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 20, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->
1601 Deerfield Road, Water Mill
Price: $5.99 million
Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
2244 Noyak Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.6 million
Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
20 Cedar Point Road, Hampton Bays
Price: $4.95 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, November 21, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->