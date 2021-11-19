New Water Mill Listing Among Other South Fork Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Have a look at a recent Water Mill listing this weekend. Located at 216 Millstone Road, this smart, pristine condition home is on the market for $3.995 million. It is for sale with Rima Mardoyan Smyth of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Inside the 2,898-square-foot property, buyers will find four bedrooms, including an owner’s suite with a large walk-in closet, a spa bathroom with marble decor, as well as a double vanity. Other bedroom suites all have additional bathrooms, plus one extra, making for a five-bathroom home.



On the lower level of the home, there is an open floor plan and large ceilings throughout the living room, top-of-the-line kitchen, and formal dining room. The living room is perfect for colder months with the fireplace. Behind glass paneled pocket doors, the kitchen features a large island/breakfast bar, as well as premium cabinetry and professional-grade stainless steel appliances from Viking.



Outside, lush landscaping provides privacy around the heated saltwater gunite pool. A large deck, spacious lawn and custom fire pit sourced from Four Seasons Maui also make for a great entertaining space.



Some other amenities include an office/family room with a balcony, additional space for storage or entertainment, smart-home controls, fully insulated walls for electricity savings, pullout Anderson windows for simple cleaning, central AC, full gates around the property and lots of driveway space.



This centrally located space is being shown on Friday, November 18 from 12 – 2 p.m.



Other open houses this weekend:



5 Two Holes of Water Road, East Hampton

Price: $5.495 million

Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, November 19, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Hillside Drive East, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $3 million

Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 20, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

55 Longwoods Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1.499 million

Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

5 Carol’s Way, Hampton Bays

Price: $705,000

Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 20, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton

Price: $4.85 million

Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 20, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

48 Redwood Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.25 million

Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, 1 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill

Price: $3.795 million

Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 20, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

149 Majors Path, North Sea

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Jennifer L. Wisner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 20, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

1601 Deerfield Road, Water Mill

Price: $5.99 million

Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

2244 Noyak Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.6 million

Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

20 Cedar Point Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $4.95 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, November 21, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->