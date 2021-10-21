Nite-Lite Landscape Lighting: Seeing the Light

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Homeowners’ desire for their abode to have curb appeal doesn’t end when the sun sets, which is why many hire a home improvement specialist who specializes in lighting up outdoor spaces. Farmingville-based Nite-Lite Landscape Lighting has been expertly illuminating the exterior of homes across the East End for years. We spoke to Billy Coggins, owner of Nite-Lite Landscape Lighting, about what makes his company unique, new trends in the industry and what makes the East End such a competitive market.

How did you get started in this line of work?

After graduating from the University of Virginia, I came home to help run the family business — Brookhaven Irrigation. We would install landscape lighting systems for customers who inquired about it, and I found a true passion in the space. That passion drove me to start Nite-Lite and fully commit to learning the art of architectural and landscape lighting. Over the last five years we have installed 750-plus outdoor lighting systems while also maintaining the existing systems from prior years. Nite-Lite will be the leading name in outdoor lighting for years to come in this market.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

We believe our service is unmatched in the industry. The physical act of installing low-voltage landscape lighting is relatively simple. Design, proper product application, using best practice installation methods and ongoing maintenance are the key. Understanding lighting composition, depth and layering; that is where we begin to separate ourselves from the other companies in the area. After project completion we are fully committed to keeping your system maintained which allows us to offer industry-leading warranties of 15–20 years. Our online testimonials and reviews speak to this commitment, and this is the backbone of our company.

Can you elaborate on some of the services you provide?

We offer low-voltage LED outdoor lighting solutions and holiday lighting services. There are four areas we focus on in the outdoor lighting space. These are functionality, safety, security and creating an aesthetically inviting environment. With these four general concepts, when combined with our eye for lighting design, we are able to add value to any home. Our holiday lighting services begin early autumn. Nite-Lite will complete a custom design for your home based on the homeowners preferences and install, remove and store all material. The material is owned by the homeowner and will be used only on their property.

What new trends are you seeing in the industry?

The introduction of LED fixtures to the outdoor lighting market has changed landscape lighting drastically. We are able to control brightness with variable lumen output capabilities as well as the beam spread. In addition, integrated LED fixtures have become the premier outdoor lighting option over the last year or so. These fixtures offer a watertight seal around LED components, which lead to longer warranties and minimize the failure rate.

What unique issues do you face operating on the East End?

The harsh environmental conditions will quickly corrode an outdoor lighting system if inferior product is used. When choosing fixtures, this has to be top of mind. We only work with the best products the industry has to offer, allowing us to maintain the 15–20 year warranty. Fixture composition, LED integration, among other key installation methods, allow our systems to thrive through what could otherwise be a short lifespan.

Is there anything else you want to add?

Outdoor lighting is an investment in your home as well as your own emotional health and wellness. The most common compliment from our customers is how the lighting makes them FEEL. We believe this is the most important thing we can achieve for our clients. While the physical needs of lighting are important and useful, we have found that we are able to trigger an emotional response leading to a higher quality of life. Do not live in the dark any longer; make the investment in your home and yourself. We are here for you!

To learn more, visit nitelitelandscapelighting.com.