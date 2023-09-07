Surrey Lane Vineyard Orchard Farm in Southold went on the market in 2022 and now includes a residential listing.

Surrey Lane Vineyard Orchard Farm, a 43-acre agricultural property on the North Fork that came on the market in December, now includes a residential component, as well.

“This is an extraordinary real estate opportunity that embodies the pinnacle of luxury living and offers a truly unique lifestyle amidst breathtaking surroundings,” says Susan Orioli of NOFO Real Estate, who has the Southold listing with James Orioli.

The asking price is $4.15 million.

Development rights have been sold on 43.7 acres at 2585 Ackerly Pond Lane, while 1.84 acres of development rights at 46975 Route 25 are still intact are level and cleared.

The picturesque landscape allows for a dream residential estate home, including a pool, all with vineyard views.

“As you step onto the expansive grounds, you are immediately greeted by the serene beauty of the surrounding vineyards, orchards and farm, stretching as far as the eye can see. The property boasts ample acreage, with the opportunity for a variety of agricultural pursuits. Whether you envision cultivating your own vineyard, enjoying the fruits of a bountiful orchard, or exploring sustainable farming practices, the possibilities are endless,” she says.

“This is a rare chance to immerse yourself in the art of farm-to-table living, where you can grow your own produce and savor the flavors of the land,” she adds.

While there are many opportunities for agricultural and livestock endeavors on this property, Surrey Lane Vineyard Orchard Farm comes with a well-established vineyard and mature fruit orchard. This includes 25 acres of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Blanc, as well as three acres of apples, 1.25 acres with 250 peach and nectarine trees, approximately one acre of blueberries (486 bushes), and 492 assorted vegetable and fruit plants including raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and varieties of vegetables.

It includes a farmstand on Main Road with refrigeration and parking.

Once called Ackerly Pond Vineyard, it had been owned by the late wine pioneer Ray Blum.

There is a 3,600-square-foot Morton building with refrigeration, storage for farm equipment, an office with a wood-burning stove and air conditioning. In fact, the property comes with all the equipment that is used to maintain mature fruit orchards and vineyards.

There are also two hoop houses for extending the growing season and for cultivating new plant seedlings.

The property also features two zones of lawn irrigation and a 600-gallon well with a new motor on the well engine, capable of irrigating the full 40 acreage.

