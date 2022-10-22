Check out a Baiting Hollow, Victorian-style home this weekend. Located at 150 Landing Lane, this property is on the market for $1.875 million represented by Kimberly Cammarata of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Set 100 feet above the Long Island Sound, overlooking the body of water, this three-bedroom, the two-and-a-half-bathroom home has it all. An open concept, eat-in kitchen and family room area are great for gatherings, as well as the formal dining and living rooms for nicer events.
A media room/den offers more space to get together and a laundry room with a work desk area is perfect for functionality. A two-and-a-half-car garage adds additional storage.
Outside one can enjoy a bi-level wrap-around porch and a boardwalk leading to a grassy landing.
See the space on October 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Other open houses this weekend:
16 Foxglove Row #16, Riverhead
Price: $879,000
Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale
October 22, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and October 23, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
1075 Victoria Drive, Southold
Price: $825,000
Broker: Carol Szynaka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale
October 22 and October 23, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
66 Gardiners Bay Drive, Shelter Island
Price: $6.9 million
Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale
October 22 and October 23, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
10940 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $995,000
Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
October 22 and October 23, 12 – 3 p.m.
107 Scenic Lake Drive #107, Riverhead
Price: $619,900
Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale
October 22, 1 – 3 p.m.
960 Willow Terrace Lane, Orient
Price: $2.7 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale
October 22, 1 – 3 p.m.
129 Scenic Lake Drive #129, Riverhead
Price: $499,000
Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale
October 22, 1 – 3 p.m.
3295 Pine Neck Road, Southold
Price: $1.45 million
Brokers: JoAnn Wind and Justin Concannon, Daniel Gale
October 22 and October 23, 1 – 3 p.m.
57 Foxglove Row, 57, Riverhead
Price: $849,900
Broker: Lisa Jaeger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
October 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
1025 Long Creek Drive, Southold
Price: $1.75 million
Brokers: Carol Szynaka and Virginia Buono, Daniel Gale
October 23, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue
Price: $1.075 million
Broker: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale
October 23, 12 – 3 p.m.
605 Gus Drive, East Marion
Price: $2.349 million
Broker: Jusy Rudsky, Daniel Gale
October 23, 1 – 3 p.m.
