Check out a Baiting Hollow, Victorian-style home this weekend. Located at 150 Landing Lane, this property is on the market for $1.875 million represented by Kimberly Cammarata of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Set 100 feet above the Long Island Sound, overlooking the body of water, this three-bedroom, the two-and-a-half-bathroom home has it all. An open concept, eat-in kitchen and family room area are great for gatherings, as well as the formal dining and living rooms for nicer events.

A media room/den offers more space to get together and a laundry room with a work desk area is perfect for functionality. A two-and-a-half-car garage adds additional storage.

Outside one can enjoy a bi-level wrap-around porch and a boardwalk leading to a grassy landing.

See the space on October 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

16 Foxglove Row #16, Riverhead

Price: $879,000

Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale

October 22, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and October 23, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1075 Victoria Drive, Southold

Price: $825,000

Broker: Carol Szynaka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale

October 22 and October 23, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

66 Gardiners Bay Drive, Shelter Island

Price: $6.9 million

Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale

October 22 and October 23, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

10940 Main Road, East Marion

Price: $995,000

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

October 22 and October 23, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

107 Scenic Lake Drive #107, Riverhead

Price: $619,900

Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale

October 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

960 Willow Terrace Lane, Orient

Price: $2.7 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

October 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

129 Scenic Lake Drive #129, Riverhead

Price: $499,000

Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale

October 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

3295 Pine Neck Road, Southold

Price: $1.45 million

Brokers: JoAnn Wind and Justin Concannon, Daniel Gale

October 22 and October 23, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

57 Foxglove Row, 57, Riverhead

Price: $849,900

Broker: Lisa Jaeger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

October 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1025 Long Creek Drive, Southold

Price: $1.75 million

Brokers: Carol Szynaka and Virginia Buono, Daniel Gale

October 23, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1400 Evergreen Drive, Cutchogue

Price: $1.075 million

Broker: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale

October 23, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

605 Gus Drive, East Marion

Price: $2.349 million

Broker: Jusy Rudsky, Daniel Gale

October 23, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->