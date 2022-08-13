Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the North Fork open houses, this newly constructed home on a farm estate parcel will be shown this weekend. This Cutchogue property, located at $1.999 million is for sale with Nicholas J. Planamento of Town & Country Real Estate. Placed at 8095 Alvahs Lane, the expansive views and space could be a forever home.

The 3,250 square foot interior of the home features an entry foyer, an office or den, a great room, a pantry, a powder room and more. Four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms are suitable for a family. Right outside, multiple porches, a 20 by 40 foot heated unground pool with a sundeck and automatic cover, plus a balcony facing the beautiful sunsets make the stunning North Fork outdoors easily accessible.

Storage is in abundance with a full basement, two-car garage and a 12 x 30 shed and workshop.

The 2.62-acre plot makes for great farming space, but also includes a professional putting green and a sand trap for extra entertainment.

See this space from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

555 E. Legion Avenue, Mattituck

Price: $995,000

Brokers: Katie Schimpf and William McIntosh, Daniel Gale

Saturday, August 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, August 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

8380 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Laurel

Price: $3.6 million

Broker: Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale

Saturday, August 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold

Price: $1.899 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, August 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

37900 Main Road, Orient

Price: $2.85 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Saturday, August 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Cove Way, Shelter Island

Price: $2.92 million

Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale

Saturday, August 13, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett

Price: $9.999999 million

Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, August 13, 2 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, August 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1055 Wood Lane, Peconic

Price: $1.349 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Sunday, August 14, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->