Among the North Fork open houses, this newly constructed home on a farm estate parcel will be shown this weekend. This Cutchogue property, located at $1.999 million is for sale with Nicholas J. Planamento of Town & Country Real Estate. Placed at 8095 Alvahs Lane, the expansive views and space could be a forever home.
The 3,250 square foot interior of the home features an entry foyer, an office or den, a great room, a pantry, a powder room and more. Four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms are suitable for a family. Right outside, multiple porches, a 20 by 40 foot heated unground pool with a sundeck and automatic cover, plus a balcony facing the beautiful sunsets make the stunning North Fork outdoors easily accessible.
Storage is in abundance with a full basement, two-car garage and a 12 x 30 shed and workshop.
The 2.62-acre plot makes for great farming space, but also includes a professional putting green and a sand trap for extra entertainment.
See this space from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
Other North Fork open houses this weekend:
555 E. Legion Avenue, Mattituck
Price: $995,000
Brokers: Katie Schimpf and William McIntosh, Daniel Gale
Saturday, August 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, August 14, 1 – 3 p.m.
8380 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Laurel
Price: $3.6 million
Broker: Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale
Saturday, August 13, 12 – 2 p.m.
6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold
Price: $1.899 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, August 13, 12 – 2 p.m.
37900 Main Road, Orient
Price: $2.85 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale
Saturday, August 13, 12 – 2 p.m.
6 Cove Way, Shelter Island
Price: $2.92 million
Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale
Saturday, August 13, 2 – 4 p.m.
68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett
Price: $9.999999 million
Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, August 13, 2 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, August 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1055 Wood Lane, Peconic
Price: $1.349 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Sunday, August 14, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
