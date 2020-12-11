Open Houses: Hither Hills Traditional, Asking $6.5 Million, Available

While we all gear up for the holidays, there is nothing quite like shopping for your dream home. Luckily, there are still several open houses slated for the weekend.

In Montauk, a Hither Hills traditional home, listed at $6.5 million, is holding an open house throughout the weekend. The 5,000-square-foot home sits on 1.4 acres at 135 Grant Avenue and even has deeded ocean beach rights. Among just some of the features is a master suite and four other ensuite bedrooms, a large kitchen with quartz counters and custom cabinetry, and five outdoor decks, some with ocean views.

Alex Piccirillo and Susan Alvine of Nest Seekers have the exclusive listing. They will be on hand to show the house on Friday, December 11, Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13, from noon to 2 p.m.