Open Houses: Hither Hills Traditional, Asking $6.5 Million, Available

While we all gear up for the holidays, there is nothing quite like shopping for your dream home. Luckily, there are still several open houses slated for the weekend.
In Montauk, a Hither Hills traditional home, listed at $6.5 million, is holding an open house throughout the weekend. The 5,000-square-foot home sits on 1.4 acres at 135 Grant Avenue and even has deeded ocean beach rights. Among just some of the features is a master suite and four other ensuite bedrooms, a large kitchen with quartz counters and custom cabinetry, and five outdoor decks, some with ocean views.
Alex Piccirillo and Susan Alvine of Nest Seekers have the exclusive listing. They will be on hand to show the house on Friday, December 11, Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13, from noon to 2 p.m.
89 Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.995 million
Brokers: Frank and Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 12, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
39 Talmage Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Timothy Kelly, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
132 Isle of Wight, Springs
Price: $1.395 million
Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
110 Hillside Drive East, Sag Harbor
Price: $9.95 million
Brokers: Erica Grossman, and Justin Agnello, Hara Kang & James Keough of the Atlantic Team – Douglas Elliman
Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
1462 Deerfield Road, Water Mill
Price: $2.35 million
Broker: Lynne Leahy, Nest Seekers
Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
22 Maple Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.25 million
Brokers: Edward Mulderrig, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
107 Stoney Hill Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $2.945 million
Brokers: Frank and Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
2658 Quogue Riverhead Road, East Quogue
Price: $1.7 million
Brokers: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, December 12, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
53 Maple Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.35 million
Brokers: Noel Mason, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, December 12, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
35 Huckleberry Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.199 million
Brokers: Robert Kohr and Martha Murray, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 12, 1 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, December 13, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
6 Wooleys Drive, Southampton
Price: $2.695 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun Douglas Elliman
Saturday, December 12, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->
