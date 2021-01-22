Open Houses: Newly Completed Southampton Home Has Plenty of Space to Entertain

This weekend, there are several opportunities to check out open houses, including a newly built house in Southampton, designed to maximize light and entertainment spaces.

The 3,500-square-foot house at 235 Majors Path in North Sea has many of the high end finishes you would expect at a higher price point, according to Nest Seekers. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home sits on .36 of an acre and comes complete with a pool.

The open kitchen has a large center island, custom cabinetry and moldings. The large master suite has his and her custom closets, a designer master bathroom with a free standing tub and large shower.

Those interested can see the house on Saturday, January 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, January 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The home is listed with Geoff Gifkins.