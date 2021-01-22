Open Houses: Newly Completed Southampton Home Has Plenty of Space to Entertain

This weekend, there are several opportunities to check out open houses, including a newly built house in Southampton, designed to maximize light and entertainment spaces.
The 3,500-square-foot house at 235 Majors Path in North Sea has many of the high end finishes you would expect at a higher price point, according to Nest Seekers. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home sits on .36 of an acre and comes complete with a pool.
The open kitchen has a large center island, custom cabinetry and moldings. The large master suite has his and her custom closets, a designer master bathroom with a free standing tub and large shower.
Those interested can see the house on Saturday, January 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, January 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The home is listed with Geoff Gifkins.
Here are some other open houses happening around the South Fork this weekend:
25 Crooked Highway, East Hampton
Price: $4.225 million
Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
Click here to read more about this house in Behind The Hedges
4 Saddle Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Richard Baris and Nolas Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 23, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
11 Southwood Court, Amagansett
Price: $4.999 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito Team, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 23, noon – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
18 Bridge Street, Apartment 2F, Sag Harbor
Price: $995,000
Brokers: Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 23, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Price: $4.999 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito Team, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 23, noon – 2 p.m.
See it here ->