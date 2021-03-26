Open Houses: Picturesque Waterfront Home in Southampton Will Have You Dreaming of Summer

As the temperatures rise, so does the intensity to find the perfect summer home. There are several open houses this weekend, including one with spectacular water views, which will have you looking forward to summer nights on the bay.
The home at 55 Inlet Road East in Southampton offers a well appointed home, a waterside pool, a place to dock your boat, and 140 feet of water frontage — all for $3.7 million.
The 3,000-square-foot home is set on .89 acres on Cold Spring Pond. The four-bedroom, four-bath home starts with an inviting great room, complete with a fireplace, waterside dining area and country kitchen. The second floor master suite has a private generously-sized deck overlooking the water.
Out back the pool is the perfect place to watch the sunset over the water. There is also a hot tub and outdoor pool. The calm waters that offer access to Great Peconic Bay, are perfect for boating, kayaking, and paddleboarding.
Angela Boyer-Stump of Sotheby’s International Realty is holding an open house on Saturday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:
266 North Main Street, Southampton
Price: $5.25 million
Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
36 East Harbor Drive, North Haven
Price: $5.495 million
Broker: Jon Barton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, March 27, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
56 Redwood Road, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $5.25 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!
80 Sandy Hollow Road, North Sea
Price: $2.395 million
Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Sunday, March 28, 12 – 2 p.m.
30 Cooper Lane, Southampton
Price: $899,000
Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
21 Rolling Hill Court, Noyac
Price: $2.395 million
Broker: Mitchell Brownstein, Dougals Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, March 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
12 Harbor Street, East Hampton
Price: $1.499 million
Broker: Patrick McLaughlin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, 12 – 2 p.m.
145 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach
Price: $7.25 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Dougals Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, March 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
