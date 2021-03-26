Open Houses: Picturesque Waterfront Home in Southampton Will Have You Dreaming of Summer

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

As the temperatures rise, so does the intensity to find the perfect summer home. There are several open houses this weekend, including one with spectacular water views, which will have you looking forward to summer nights on the bay.

The home at 55 Inlet Road East in Southampton offers a well appointed home, a waterside pool, a place to dock your boat, and 140 feet of water frontage — all for $3.7 million.

The 3,000-square-foot home is set on .89 acres on Cold Spring Pond. The four-bedroom, four-bath home starts with an inviting great room, complete with a fireplace, waterside dining area and country kitchen. The second floor master suite has a private generously-sized deck overlooking the water.

Out back the pool is the perfect place to watch the sunset over the water. There is also a hot tub and outdoor pool. The calm waters that offer access to Great Peconic Bay, are perfect for boating, kayaking, and paddleboarding.

Angela Boyer-Stump of Sotheby’s International Realty is holding an open house on Saturday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

266 North Main Street, Southampton

Price: $5.25 million

Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

36 East Harbor Drive, North Haven

Price: $5.495 million

Broker: Jon Barton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, March 27, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

56 Redwood Road, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $5.25 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!

80 Sandy Hollow Road, North Sea

Price: $2.395 million

Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Sunday, March 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

30 Cooper Lane, Southampton

Price: $899,000

Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

21 Rolling Hill Court, Noyac

Price: $2.395 million

Broker: Mitchell Brownstein, Dougals Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

12 Harbor Street, East Hampton

Price: $1.499 million

Broker: Patrick McLaughlin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

145 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach

Price: $7.25 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Dougals Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

