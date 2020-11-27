Open Houses: See a North Haven Just Listed for Under $6 Million

Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror and the long holiday weekend is upon us. Forget about hitting the stores for Black Friday deals. Instead, there’s a deal to be had in real estate, right?
Among the many open houses happening this weekend is one for the new listing 36 East Harbor Drive on the waterfront in the Village of North Haven. The 2,500-square-foot modern abode is situated next door to 12 acres around Fresh Pond. The deck almost equally as big as the house with sweeping views across the water of the nature preserves at Mashomack on Shelter Island and Barcelona Neck in East Hampton. This three-bedroom, three-bath house is listed for $5.995 million with Jon Barton of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Open houses for 36 East Harbor Drive will be held Friday, November 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, November 28 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, November 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend on the South Fork, in chronological order:
1062 Deerfield Road, Water Mill
Price: $5.999 million
Brokers: Sara Goldfarb and Tal Alexander, Douglas Elliman
Friday, November 27, 11 – 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
Price: $3.895 million
Brokers: Geoff Gifkins and Tom Ratcliffe, Nest Seekers
Friday, November 27, 11 – 1 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 12 – 2p.m.
See it here ->
132 Isle of Wight, Springs
Price: $1.395 million
Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, November 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
2658 Quogue Riverhead Road, East Quogue
Price: $1.7 million
Brokers: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, November 27, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
53 Maple Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $2.35 million
Broker: Noel Mason, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, November 27, 2 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
570 Route 114, East Hampton
Price: $2.995 million
Brokers: Sarah Ferguson and Juliana Frei Dual Lic., Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, November 27, 12 -3 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 12 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
6 Wagon Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.1 million
Brokers: Vincent Frezzo and Julie Pinkwater, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, November 28, 11 – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
4 Long Springs Road, North Sea
Price: $2.875 million
Broker: Cristiana Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 28, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
177 Main Street, East Hampton Village
Price: $4.75 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, November 28, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
107 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, November 28, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
54 Old Sag Harbor Road, Bridgehampton
Price: $4.2 million
Broker: Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 28, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
56 Middle Pond Road, Shinnecock Hills
Price: $3.595 million
Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, November 28, 12-2 p.m.
See it here ->
9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 28, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, November 29, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges
100 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $3.595 million
Broker: Elyn W. Kronemeyer, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 28, 2 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
