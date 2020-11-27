Open Houses: See a North Haven Just Listed for Under $6 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror and the long holiday weekend is upon us. Forget about hitting the stores for Black Friday deals. Instead, there’s a deal to be had in real estate, right?

Among the many open houses happening this weekend is one for the new listing 36 East Harbor Drive on the waterfront in the Village of North Haven. The 2,500-square-foot modern abode is situated next door to 12 acres around Fresh Pond. The deck almost equally as big as the house with sweeping views across the water of the nature preserves at Mashomack on Shelter Island and Barcelona Neck in East Hampton. This three-bedroom, three-bath house is listed for $5.995 million with Jon Barton of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Open houses for 36 East Harbor Drive will be held Friday, November 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, November 28 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, November 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend on the South Fork, in chronological order:

1062 Deerfield Road, Water Mill

Price: $5.999 million

Brokers: Sara Goldfarb and Tal Alexander, Douglas Elliman

Friday, November 27, 11 – 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1451 Deerfield Rd, Water Mill

Price: $3.895 million

Brokers: Geoff Gifkins and Tom Ratcliffe, Nest Seekers

Friday, November 27, 11 – 1 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 12 – 2p.m.

132 Isle of Wight, Springs

Price: $1.395 million

Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, November 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

2658 Quogue Riverhead Road, East Quogue

Price: $1.7 million

Brokers: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, November 27, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

53 Maple Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $2.35 million

Broker: Noel Mason, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, November 27, 2 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

570 Route 114, East Hampton

Price: $2.995 million

Brokers: Sarah Ferguson and Juliana Frei Dual Lic., Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, November 27, 12 -3 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Wagon Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.1 million

Brokers: Vincent Frezzo and Julie Pinkwater, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, November 28, 11 – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Long Springs Road, North Sea

Price: $2.875 million

Broker: Cristiana Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 28, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

177 Main Street, East Hampton Village

Price: $4.75 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, November 28, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

107 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach

Price: $3.995 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, November 28, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

54 Old Sag Harbor Road, Bridgehampton

Price: $4.2 million

Broker: Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

56 Middle Pond Road, Shinnecock Hills

Price: $3.595 million

Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, November 28, 12-2 p.m.

See it here ->

9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $5.995 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 28, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, November 29, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges

100 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $3.595 million

Broker: Elyn W. Kronemeyer, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 28, 2 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

