Popular Types of Lighting That Can Complete Home Decor

The following are various types of lighting and how they can work best in a home (MCC)

Many components come together to create a home interior that is welcoming and comfortable. Lighting is an important part of any design and plays a key role in home decor.

Lighting can change the atmosphere of a room with the flip of a switch. Through lighting, one can make a space seem more cozy, or even make small spaces seem more expansive. Homeowners should not underestimate the power of lighting in their homes. In addition to making spaces functional and more attractive, lighting can affect personal well-being, as a well-lit room can benefit mental health.

Ambient

Ambient lighting is blanket lighting that is used to evenly illuminate a room. Lowes Home Improvement says this is the general lighting that every home needs. Fixtures like overhead lights, floor lamps and more provide enough light for people to function safely indoors. Ambient lighting is the foundation for every interior lighting scenario, and ambient lighting fixtures should be featured toward the center of the room and closer to the ceiling to disperse light more efficiently.



Task lighting

The home improvement firm Hiller describes task lighting as lighting directed toward a specific area to give more detail to objects. Close-range work such as crafting, reading, cooking, and desk work requires task lighting so projects are effectively illuminated. Task lighting can be installed anywhere a person requires direct, intense light to see details. This means lights can be under cabinetry or on a desk for reading mail or homework.

Accent lighting

Lowes indicates that accent lighting balances lighting and spotlights certain points in a space. For example, accent lighting can be utilized to highlight collectibles or artwork. Accent lighting may call attention to entryways, plants, fireplaces, or other points. Accent lighting typically adds character to a room and is not necessarily bright enough to sufficiently illuminate a space.

Decorative lighting

Decorative lighting is used exclusively for aesthetic purposes, according to BLOCC House of Interiors. It adds style and drama to spaces. Decorative lighting fixtures include pendants, sconces, chandeliers, and more. Decorative lighting also may be whimsical, such as fairy lights strung in a child s bedroom or neon lights in a home bar or sports room.

Separately, these lighting options may not be enough to suit your needs. But when combined, these types of lighting help to establish an interesting and functional home interior design that fits with a person s lifestyle and needs.

-Metro Creative Connection