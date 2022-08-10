Post and Beam Home in Sagaponack Village Lists Under $3M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A post-and-beam home in Sagaponack Village was added to the market last month for $2.75 million. While it has a modern farmhouse feel, it also has unique and charming details, such as 100-year-old light fixtures from the New York City subway system, according to the listing with the Corcoran Group.

Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt represent the five-bedroom, five-bath home, situated on 1.5 private acres north of the highway, at the end of a cul-de-sac, adjacent to a protected reserve.

The long driveway leads to a lush property with mature landscaping and a home with approximately 3,000 square feet of living space that was renovated in 2016 with touches like the repurposed light fixtures, as well as antique hardware on a custom-built outdoor shower.

The soaring ceilings in the light-filled living room make these interiors stand out, and the open layout leads into the striking blue kitchen with a sitting area.

Oversized French doors open to the backyard, where there is a large deck for entertaining and a 20-by-40-foot heated pool surrounded by bluestone.

The main level also includes the primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom, plus an additional bedroom and a full bathrooms.

On the second floor, there are two more en suite bedrooms and a large loft, which offers a space for a home office, reading nook or whatever else you can imagine.

The 800-square-foot lower level has been fully finished, offering the fifth bedroom, as well as a bathroom with a steam shower. The lower level also features an additional refrigerator and a media area with a walk-out egress.

The listing agents note that there is plenty of room to expand the home.

[Listing: 22 Glenwood Lane, Sagaponack | Brokers: Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt, Corcoran ] GMAP

