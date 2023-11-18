Post-Thanksgiving East Hampton House Tour Approaching

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

After all that food over Thanksgiving, we could all use some exercise, and it doesn’t need to be strenuous activity outside in the cold. How about touring several houses to check out some Hamptons history, while also walking off the turkey?

The East Hampton Historical Society will hold its 38th annual House & Garden Tour, celebrating five well-known historic houses, including the house made infamous in Grey Gardens, on Saturday, Nov. 25.

“From East Hampton Village to the Devon Colony, the Historical Society’s annual House Tour offers a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse inside some of our town’s most storied residences,” the announcement from the historical society states. “Drenched in history, pedigree, and local lore, this year’s tour is sure to inspire, delight and invite appreciation for the stewardship of some of our most charming properties.”

The self-guided tour will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. A kick-off cocktail party will be held on Friday, Nov. 24, at the Maidstone Club.

Check out the five homes here and learn about how to buy tickets.