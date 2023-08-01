Acclaimed Interior Designer Stephen Sills to Discuss Making Houses & Gardens

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

At the East Hampton Historical Society’s summer lecture luncheon next week, the renowned interior designer Stephen Sills will sit down for a conversation with author and designer David Netto on the heels of the release of Stephen Sills: A Vision for Design.

Written with Netto, Sills’ third book is an in-depth look at several of his most recent projects from apartments in New York City to the Hamptons, the West Coast of Florida to New Jersey.

“Each story begins with mood boards that explain the inspiration for the house,” including his own, according to publisher Rizzoli’s description. “The houses are bookended by essays on topics important to Sills, such as architecture, craft, landscape, and types of rooms, from primary to functional to connective spaces. The book also features a reflection on the evolution of Sills’s style, including his passion for material innovation and advice for the reader on how to continuously educate the eye.”

The book also features collaborations, including a foreword by one of his longtime clients, the legendary Tina Turner, who passed away last month. It also features a conversation on gardens with Sills’ longtime friend and neighbor, Martha Stewart.

Netto, an AD100 designer, will introduce Sills and moderate a conversation called, “Making Houses and Gardens” at the luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 10, They will talk about some of Sills’ projects on the East End, including his own house and garden which, the late Karl Lagerfeld described as “The chicest house in America.”

The luncheon will be held at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, starting at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the summer lecture luncheon start at $250 per person. Proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration, collections and exhibition projects of the East Hampton Historical Society.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling the East Hampton Historical Society at 631-324-6850, ext. 1, or by emailing [email protected].

The luncheon is made possible with support from Wilmington Trust, Christie’s and media sponsor Town & Country.

