Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The East Hampton Historical Society, now in its 100th year, celebrates the return of the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show this weekend with a list of honorary chairs that are a who’s who from the design and entertainment world.

Noted designers Jonathan Adler, Steven Gambrel, Celerie Kemble, Charlotte Moss, David Netto, Scott Sanders, Marshall Watson and Tom Samet are joined as honorary chairs by cookbook author and host of the Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten, fashion commentator Simon Doonan, businesswoman Aerin Lauder and editor Stephen Drucker.

The antiques show will be held on Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, July 17, on the grounds of Mulford Farm on James Lane in the village with a VIP Preview Cocktail Party on Friday, July 15, which offers an early buying opportunity from the vast array of antiques, jewelry, textiles, collectibles, furniture and accessories available at the show.

“As we celebrate our Centennial, the Antiques Show is critical for our efforts to preserve and interpret our historic properties, provide vital history education for local students, and facilitate opportunities for the entire community to engage with the past,” Steve Long, the executive director of the historical society, said in a statement.

Ticket proceeds from the cocktail party benefit the East Hampton Historical Society

What You’ll Find at the East Hampton Antiques Show

More than 50 antiques and art dealers will be on hand with vintage decorative items for the home and garden. Previous shows have featured classic rattan and bamboo furniture, lighting, textiles, architectural elements, American and European country decorated furniture, Art Deco and Moderne, garden ornaments, wrought-iron accessories, industrial items, paintings, trade signs, period jewelry, weathervanes, and mirrors will be for sale, according to the press release.

“With a broad range of styles from classic to contemporary represented, there is truly something for everyone,” the historical society says.

Brian Ferguson Antiques of Massachusetts manage the show.

Admission to the show costs $15 for the general public with hours Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Mattitaco food truck will be on the grounds.

Tickets for the Friday night party start at $175 per person and include return visits over the weekend.

Tickets are available with East Hampton Historical Society at 631-324-6850 Ext. 1, or by e-mail at info@easthamptonhistory.org . Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the events page on the historical society’s website at easthamptonhistory.org.