The East Hampton Antiques & Design Show Returns to Mulford Farm

By
A booth at the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show at Mulford Farm in East Hampton.
Courtesy of the East Hampton Historical Society

The East Hampton Antiques & Design Show is back! After a one year hiatus due to COVID, the East Hampton Historical Society will once again hold the show on the grounds of Mulford Farm in the village this weekend.

Widely recognized as the premier antiques and design event on the East End by collectors and dealers alike, it offers an array of antiques, jewelry, textiles, collectibles, and timelessly chic furniture and accessories.

Marshall Watson, interior designer and Honorary Chairperson of the 2021 East Hampton Antiques & Design ShowCourtesy of the East Hampton Historical Society

History runs deep in our community. The East Hampton Historical Society celebrates our past, engages our minds, and helps us to reinvigorate our stewardship responsibilities for future generations to come,” said Marshall Watson, the honorary chairperson of the preview cocktail party that was to be held on the night of Friday, July 16.

The show will be held on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.

The focus of the show is vintage decorative items for home and garden. Classic rattan and bamboo furniture, lighting, textiles, architectural elements, American and European country decorated furniture, Art Deco and Moderne, garden ornaments, wrought-iron accessories, industrial items, paintings, trade signs, period jewelry, weathervanes, and mirrors will be for sale from more than 50 antiques and art dealers.

Vendors will set up booths under the white tent on the 3.5-acre property that features a restored 17th century farmhouse and other historic outbuildings.

The show is managed by Brain Ferguson Antiques of Massachusetts.

Admission costs $10 for the general public and $8 for East Hampton Historical Society members. The show will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be an on-site café for light bites or a full meal.

Sponsors include LUXE Interiors + Design, Amaden Gay Agencies, and Doyle Galleries.

Preview Cocktail Party for the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show at Mulford Farm in East Hampton.Courtesy of East Hampton Historical Society

