Prepare Your Home for Winter Weather with East End Experts

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Winter is well underway on the East End, and that means home maintenance, upgrades and repairs couldn’t be more important. Nothing is worse than house and/or property problems in the bitter cold.

You’ll want to make sure your chimney is clean and safe for cold nights by the crackling fire and keep masonry from cracking up as the ice sets in. Ensure that your roof and siding are strong and ready to bear the weight of heavy snow — and get them updated by a team who can do it swiftly. Take care of and protect your lawn and landscape so all plantings survive the season and come back stronger and more beautiful than ever in the coming spring. Before they make your home their home, get rid of new seasonal pests escaping the frost. Hire the right company to have your pool and cover winter-ready, or start planning for a new pool to open next summer. Don’t forget to refresh interior and exteriors with a new coat of paint. And if Florida is calling your name, move your favorite summer car South for the winter so you can still drive with the top down.

These local experts can help you do all of this and more in the Hamptons and on the North Fork!

Best View Landscaping & Masonry Inc.

631-513-9924, 631-324-0117, bestviewland@gmail.com, bestviewland.com

Clear River Environmental

631-467-5447, 631-298-7745, info@clearriverenvironmental.com, clearriverenvironmental.com

East End Organics Natural Ice Control

631-208-0208, 631-723-9050, eastendorganics@hotmail.com, eastendorganicicemelt.com

Fast Home Construction Inc.

631-259-2229, joseroofingspecialist@gmail.com

Long Island Egress Pros

516-400-7215, 516-224-7576, info@egresspros.com, egresspros.com

Marine Electronics Installations and Services

631-553-0969, emarine.longisland@gmail.com, facebook.com/EmarineLongIsland

Nardy Pest Control Inc.

631-726-4777, 631-324-7474, nardypest.com

Personal Auto Transport

516-805-8594, personalautotransport@gmail.com

Waterside Painting & Carpentry

631-387-7967