Property of the Week: 209 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

Photo: Gavin Zeigler/Sotheby’s International Realty

If you love a beautiful sunrise and sunset by the water--you're in the Hamptons, so of course you do--there's a lovely home on the market to check out.

Listed by Jenny Landy, Zacheriah Dayton and Ethan Dayton at Sotheby's International Realty, 209 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton ($2,450,000) has a beautiful renovated cottage with 2 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, a large bonus room and harbor views from the open kitchen and living spaces.

The property also comes with an exciting additional structure. Sunshine was once a fully functioning houseboat owned by Jud Banister, the Mayor of East Hampton Village from 1936-1954. Sunshine now rests on solid ground on the property with a Certificate of Occupancy.

"The theme of water resonates throughout the property starting with the houseboat named Sunshine circa 1915 which rests on the land," says Jenny Landy. "There is also a private boat launch and water views from every angle. And if that is not enough, it is located right next to a marina. A water lover's paradise."

209 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton at Sotheby's International Realty