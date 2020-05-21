Property of the Week: 7 and 10 Lari Lane, Shelter Island Heights

Lari Lane, Shelter Island Heights, Photo: Town & Country Real Estate

A private waterfront compound in a lovely island community. What more could you ask for?

This 5.52-acre, $19 million listing by Judi Desiderio at Town & Country Real Estate, has it all--pool, spa, recreation pavilion, out buildings and gardens, private dock, guesthouse and a second custom home with its own private boat basin and pond and tennis court. There are 14 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms on 20,000 square feet. Both properties have been landscaped with stone walls and continuous bursts of color, reminiscent of New England coastal estates.

"Once in a lifetime there's an opportunity like this available," Desiderio says, "where two contiguous properties with main house, guest house, service quarters, pool, tennis, and second house all on the water with its own boat basin come on the market."

Shelter Island is known for its beauty and heritage. One highlight of the island is Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, which works to preserve the island's history.