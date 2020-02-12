Property of the Week: 8 Fresno Place, East Hampton

Photo: Daniel Milstein/Sotheby’s International Realty

Car enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to this weekend, with NASCAR's annual Daytona 500 racing to television screens on Sunday, February 16. On the East End, a unique commercial property has just hit the market that will have autophiles speeding to make an offer.

This custom-built private auto gallery, listed by Patricia Wadzinski at Sotheby's International Realty, has the capacity for 12-14 cars, features three C.H.I. Overhead garage door lifts, Morgan energy performance steel-lined interior, custom Baldhead cabinetry, a sitting area with cable and internet, stacked washer/dryer and polished concrete flooring. The adjacent 432-square-foot office contains a wine and beverage bar, electronic and cable/internet capacity, windowed gallery access, and a half-bath. Structural highlights include Nichiha-certified green exterior, Timberland grand Camelot shingles, 200-amp electric service with generator emergency backup, two zone heating/CAC, three frost-free exterior hose bibs, exterior parking and full/partial basement areas. The property is designated as a light-industrial commercial zone.

Wadzinski calls this property "unique" and "one of one. It's impeccably designed to blend into the residential neighborhood, with walking distance to fine restaurant village shops and transportation. It offers myriad light industrial uses, including that of the connoisseur of fine cars."

This rare listing is asking $2,750,000.

8 Fresno Place, East Hampton -- Patricia Wadzinski at Sotheby's International Realty