Property of the Week: A Fabulous Rental on Sag Harbor Cove

Home on Sag Harbor Cove, Photo: Douglas Elliman Photography

Summer is but a few months away, and rentals are getting snapped up. For those planning to spend August in the Hamptons, there's a lovely property available in Sag Harbor, listed by Mitchell Brownstein at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Located on Sag Harbor Cove on .65 acres, the property features a compound with a pair of homes and two studio outbuildings, plush lush outdoor living space, complete with pool, decks and gardens. It also comes with paddle boards and kayaks for renters' use, plus a caretaker for assistance during your say.

Located one block from Sag Harbor's Main Street, the renovated five-bedroom, four-and-two-half-bath home has lots of room to spread out. Special highlights include a chef's kitchen, dining room, library, writers study, and, of course, a screening room. The property is located near Long Beach and Ocean Beaches.

This classy home is owned by Susan Lacy, the creator and executive producer of the PBS Television series American Masters. Most recently, Lucy directed the HBO documentary Very Ralph, about American fashion designer and East Ender Ralph Lauren.

"This spectacular Sag Harbor home on the cove has breathtaking views and provides the perfect setting for alfresco living," says Brownstein. "There's always something fun to do here, inside and out."