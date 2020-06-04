Property of the Week: Fordune Drive, Water Mill

Fordune Drive, Water Mill: Courtesy Town & Country

This oceanside manor in the Fordune enclave is something special. Listed by Gene Stilwell and Emily King at Town & Country Real Estate, this stately brick and stucco estate, with Mediterranean flair, is ready for homeowners looking for a home that combines combines elegance and whimsy.

Fordune Drive, Water Mill, the numbers:

Listed at $11.9 million

10 bedrooms

12 bathrooms

1 partial bathroom

12,000 square feet

2.5 acres

Fornasetti tile. A Bilotta chef's kitchen with everything you could ask for. Landscaping by Maloney Associates, Inc. These are just some of the luxury amenities and attributes this incredible property has to offer. Other features include a staff suite, beautiful terraces, heated gunite pool, spa, pool house, private beach access and more. "What I love is it's not a typical cookie cutter house, it's a Mediterranean-style villa yet when you walk in the doors it's got a beautiful staircase," says Stilwell.

Another word to describe this home? Fun. A colorful game room, state-of-the-art gym and fabulous home theater await the lucky buyer. "The house is just fun. [The game room] almost looks like you went to Candy Land! It has a pool table, pinball machines, ping pong, a beautiful home theater, with velvet suits. everything is designed and built around having a wonderful time. Fun describes this house."

A storied enclave. A beautiful exterior. Stunning amenities. What more could you want?