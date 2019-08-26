Property of the Week: Hampton Road, Southampton

This rambling house has been owned by only two families since it was built in 1835. "It's so charming," exclaims Lynda Packard of Douglas Elliman, who is listing the property. "There are very few of these original houses with such a lovely history left. If you look at old Southampton village maps, it's referred to as the Ellsworth farm. About 1946, Mrs. Smith purchased the property. She was actually the widow of a former Southampton mayor and the Smith family has been there ever since.

"Her son was Courtland Smith, a local architect. If you know that beautiful map of Long Island, he was the gentleman who actually drew it. His wife was herself a artist a local artist and did literally hundreds of portraits of local people."

Now for the nitty gritty. The plot size is 0.24 of an acre, and since it's zoned both commercially and residentially, Packard notes, a discerning buyer can have both a traditional home as well as a commercial space or office. The residence features the original pumpkin wide board pine floors, a renovated first floor master bedroom and full bath, two large living rooms each with a fireplace. On the second floor are two additional bedrooms, a full bath and additional attic space. The addition, which was most recently used as Courtland Smith's office and reception area, has a light-filled art studio with running water and an attached bonus room with a separate entrance facing Hampton Road. In all, there are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1275 square feet of space.

The good news is that this is a historic home, so it can't be knocked down. Packard points out that "the country kitchen fireplace is still there" which still sports its original iron jack for slinging pots over the fire. She's has had a number of people who like to restore houses checking the place out and loving that "so many of the original Greek Revival architectural pieces are still actually there."

As for the asking price, $1.25 million, Packard says she and the owners priced it so that there's room for a buyer to restore the property. As it is, she says, "We are going to go to sealed bids so that everyone has a fair shake and the best person wins."

For more, click here. 109 Hampton Road, Southampton