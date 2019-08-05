Property of the Week: Hedges Lane, Sagaponack

"Ride your horse to the ocean," says listing agent Carol Nobbs of this 10.4 agricultural parcel. Sounds like a scene from a Harlequin romance novel, but in this case it's the plain truth.

With frontage on Parsonage Lane (called this year "the most expensive street in the Hamptons" by Property Shark) and Hedges Lane right in the village, the parcel could have a horse barn built on it to 4,700 square feet, which could accommodate up to 13 horses. Not a horse lover? "The land could also be used for an organic farm," suggests Nobbs, who is listing the property for $4.75 million with her Douglas Elliman colleague Erica Grossman. Nobbs adds, "This land is significant in that it's the only south-of-the-highway reserve for sale in the Hamptons, and it comes with its own deeded path to the ocean."

The property is adjacent to 33 acres of reserve, and the taxes are currently estimated at under $15,000. We say: get ready to saddle up old Lightning, and make sure to wear a long, flowing dress while doing so.

312 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack