Property of the Week: Wildmoor in East Hampton

Wildmoor, Photo: Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Former First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis had connections to the Hamptons throughout her life, including the Lasata estate and the infamous Grey Gardens, which she helped rescue from disrepair. The Bouvier family also owned a lovely East Hampton house, Wildmoor, which was Kennedy Onassis's childhood home. Today, Wildmoor, 55 La Forest Lane, East Hampton, is on sale for $7.5 million, listed by Paula Butler at Sotheby's International Realty.

55 La Forest Lane, East Hampton at a glance:

Listed at $7.5 million

6 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

1 partial bathroom

4,291 square feet

1 acre

With a history of famous owners--after the Bouviers sold it, artist Adolph Gottlieb purchased the home in 1960--and beautiful features like including a gabled roof, wraparound porch, Palladian windows, generously sized rooms, stunning atrium and pergola covered terrace, Wildmoor feels like a perfect summer (or year-round) home.

"Wildmoor is one of East Hampton's original summer 'cottages,' Butler says of the storied home. "This property offers a compelling and unique combination of a location a block from the ocean, a handsome 6-bedroom house filled with light, enchanting outdoor terraces and charming gardens. The history of previous owners, Major John V. Bouvier and Adolph Gottlieb, is the synthesis of East Hampton's identification with glamour and art."