Quintessential Hamptons Home on Shelter Island Offered at $2.85 Million

A shingled traditional Hamptons home on a lush private acre near the water on Shelter Island is available for $2.85 million.

The 4,343-square-foot abode was built in 2006 with an open concept interior, and is listed with Seth P. Madore of The Corcoran Group.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home begins with a great room with soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light. A brick fireplace surrounded by a stately wood mantle is the centerpiece of the room. A set of glass doors lead to the deck that overlooks the pool and backyard.

The natural light continues to flow into the kitchen area with an adjoining breakfast room that also boasts a wall of windows and a screen-in porch. The kitchen itself is well-equipped with Wolf appliances. A nearby formal dining room also benefits from oversized windows.

The primary bedroom suite, a generously-sized room, is located on the first floor, and includes a sitting area and access to the backyard. The adjoining bathroom is luxurious with dual sinks, a deep soaking tub, and a glass-enclosed shower.

Upstairs, there is a second primary suite that also has a sitting area and a five-fixture bathroom. Three more bedrooms are also located on the second floor, including an enormous bedroom with lots of windows that is being used as a playroom and office.

More recreational space can be found on the finished lower level, where there is a large den and media room/theater. There is also a full bathroom.

The home also has an attached two-car garage, located just off the laundry room on the first floor.

The well landscaped grounds are complete with a heated gunite pool, a pool cabana, an outdoor shower, and built-in barbecue.

This Shelter Island home is located close to West Neck Bay and Menantic Creek, and restaurants like the popular SALT.

[Listing: 6 Fred’s Lane, Shelter Island| Broker: Seth P. Madore, The Corcoran Group] GMAP

