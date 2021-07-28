Quintessential Sag Harbor Home Hits the Market for Just Under $2.2 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

For those in search of a stylish home with traditional features and up-to-date appliances, a recently-listed property in Sag Harbor is a must-see. The property at 19 Grand Street is listed with Bill Williams of Compass for $2.195 million.

This 1,580-square-foot home, set on just over one-third of an acre, is one of those quintessential Sag Harbor homes, located in the heart of village, just moments from Main Street’s shops and restaurants.

The original hardwood floors, moldings, and doors are still intact and add an antique look to the interior while the modern eclectic furniture creates contrast. There are also new Sub-Zero and Viking appliances, mechanicals, and baths that make living in this home efficient and comfortable.

The wood-sided, two-story home, which just hit the market on July 1, offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The kitchen offers a large refrigerator and granite island with room for four stools on the opposite side. The adjacent dining room has a window seat and long dining table perfect for both casual and formal dining.

The outside of the home offers a generous backyard highlighted by the 300 square-foot raised wooden deck where the family can barbecue and relax after an enjoyable day on the water.

[Listing: 19 Grand Street, Sag Harbor |Broker: Bill Williams, Compass Real Estate]

