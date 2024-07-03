Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Summer 2024 is likely to be one of the hottest on record in the United States, according to meteorologists. Widespread heat began even before summer officially began with above-average temperatures hitting the East Coast. When temps rise, we wonder how agents stay calm, cool and collected in the summer heat. In between running around to open houses to contending with the extra heavy summer traffic and the regular rigors of the East End real estate market, we ask some of the busiest agents: What’s your best advice for staying cool?

Mariah J. Mills

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

GREENPORT

Staying cool during the hot summer months is essential, especially for us real estate agents who are constantly on the go. Hydration is crucial. I carry my 40-ounce Stanley cup filled with ice water and lemon everywhere I go. Always dress and prepare appropriately. I opt for lightweight, breathable sundresses and never leave the house without sunblock on. If my clients are flexible, I’ll look to arrange showings and open homes during the cooler parts of the day, usually in the mornings to avoid peak heat. I utilize technology, conducting virtual tours and video calls whenever possible, reducing the need for physical visits and heat exposure. Lastly, at the end of a really hot day, I’ll head down to the beach with my family and go for a dip in the bay. This is a great way to relax, recharge and cool down after a busy day. Following these tips to stay cool and provide excellent service despite the summer heat.

Mala Sander

THE CORCORAN GROUP

SAG HARBOR

Summer heat can at times exacerbate stress, but it’s important to take time for yourself no matter how crazy things get. There’s nothing like the water to help you cool off, and we are lucky to have beautiful bays, ponds, and our spectacular coast within easy reach. Getting out on the water or even walking on the beach really helps cool your mind as well as your body! There’s nothing like an ocean breeze with the water lapping at your toes – and the great expanse of the sea beyond – to help put things all in perspective. On a business note, it’s important to stay organized and make sure you plan the days well to avoid traffic and be sure to give yourself plenty of time. Being in a huge rush can truly test your nerves. Lastly – smile, smile, smile! It’s hard to feel frazzled when you’re smiling!

Bayard Fenwick

HEDGEROW EXCLUSIVE PROPERTIES

BRIDGEHAMPTON

It’s not without effort. This time of year our phones drop calls regularly, or simply won’t function because we don’t have the cell infrastructure to accommodate the seasonal load. Travel between villages by car is typically a crawl through traffic, depending on the time of day, and day of the week. Knowing the basics helps give me peace of mind, which keeps me cool:

1. Plan for predictable cell phone blackout zones…e.g. a majority of the “deep south-of-the-highway real estate outside the immediate villages”

2. Anticipate traffic. Plan your daily East-West travel carefully and budget an extra 15 minutes at least.

3. Always save WiFi passwords at friends’ houses and businesses with open guest networks. With so many cell phone blackout zones out here, piggybacking a makeshift WiFi hotspot is often the only way I can make or receive calls.

4. Embrace your vehicle’s sound system, whatever it is. Windshield time during the Summer is real. Since calls are so interruptible in the car, I pass the time with talk radio and quality tunes. It helps pass the time.

5. Keep a backup swimsuit in your car as a matter of course. Despite the frenetic pace, there’s a lot of water to get into throughout the day…oceans, bays, pools, etc., are abundant. A dip in the ocean can be a 10-minute commitment all-in.

Therese Ferguson Zuhoski

ENGEL & VÖLKERS

NORTH FORK CUTCHOGUE

The summer winds are blowing into the North Fork — a bucket list destination where the living is easy. Get ready to enjoy waves, wineries, breweries, live music, boutique shopping, dining and sunsets with colors that light the sky! It’s always hot and bustling here on the East End. A few of my favorite ways to keep cool are stopping in any of the local wineries and waterfront restaurants. Surrounded by water, the options are endless. I enjoy family time boating, beside a pool or sunning on one of our beautiful beaches. Staying cool is easy when life is NOFO fine!

Angela Boyer-Stump

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

BRIDGEHAMPTON

The cooler temperatures of the winter months and the heavy rain have finally passed, and summer has arrived. I must say, I am truly thrilled to have this hot summer weather upon us. As soon as the temperatures started to rise, I promptly pulled the convertible out of the garage, dropped the top, cranked up the music and added a cooler bag filled with extra water. If you have to sit in a little more summer traffic, you might as well work on your tan in between appointments. I love the Vitamin D and the fresh ocean air. Summer is heating up in the Hamptons, and I couldn’t be happier!

This article appeared in the Behind The Hedges Fourth of July issue in Dan’s Papers. Read the full digital edition here.

