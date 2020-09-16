Real Estate Roundtable: Above and Beyond

Conscience Point, Photo: Oliver Peterson

Extreme weather, extravagant requests, extraordinary times...nothing gets in the way of true professionals going the extra mile, even after a property has been sold, for their clients. Gather 'round as our gathering of Hamptons and North Fork real estate insiders share stories about how they've made every effort, and then some, for their buyers and sellers on the East End.

I try to do a thorough analysis of the current value and the growth potential of the site--I leave no stone unturned. I recommend vendors to them, and my relationship with them usually continues after the closing as there are always opportunities they should explore with commercial sites. --Hal Zwick, Town & Country Real Estate

Years ago, I had a customer who had been struggling to come out to see a property that just came to market and had gotten into a bidding war and they had not seen it. He was traveling abroad and returning home when a major snowstorm hit the New York area. I arranged for a car service to drive them out in an SUV with four-wheel drive, and they arrived in the dark in the middle of what was turning into a blizzard. The viewed the property, won the bid the next day and we closed. Still friends with them today. --Tim Davis, The Corcoran Group

We go above and beyond with every client in every way, for every sale, every time. Anything less is simply unacceptable. But we'll leave it to our clients to brag about the things we've done. We're just clear that it is always our pleasure. --Keith Green & Ann Ciardullo, Sotheby's International Realty

In my 36 years I have seen agents go above and beyond many times. Now add these extraordinary times and I must commend all our real estate professionals. I see agents working tirelessly, seven days per week, from morning through the evening. Like many other of my colleagues, I have had listings repainted, repaired, landscape clean-up and staged with new linens/towels/sisal area rugs and much more. That is a delicate task, as you want to help the sellers maximize their investment potential yet not criticize how they lived before you redecorate.

We've sent all means of transportation to pick up clients and deliver them back after touring and lunch. I tend to friend for life, so many of my clients become friends whom we boat with, dine with, socialize with more. It speaks volumes in our business when 30 years later customers who purchased from us seek us out to represent them when they're ready to sell. That's a feel-good real estate moment. --Judi Desiderio, Town & Country Real Estate

My team and I have become the Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau for all of our clients. This is before, during and after a deal is done. They all know to call me if they need a recommendation for contractor, restaurant or any other service provider. I do have one client who expressed an interest in fishing. I set him up with a few lures so he could explore on his own and then took him out twice on the boat. I am looking forward to getting him out more often in the future. Earlier this season, I took waterfront buyers out on my downeaster to view properties from the water. This was a much better way to show them the area and add to their North Fork experience. --Thomas McCloskey, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

For one house that my buyers purchased, I had to send my brother's work crew over to help with landscaping and lawn maintenance when the guys that cut their grass didn't show up for two weeks. The buyers were extremely grateful to have someone that they could trust come through for them, even though on paper my job was complete after the house was sold. For another house that I sold in Southampton Village, I helped my buyers find a reliable and reputable contractor that could help with their renovation needs. --J.B. Andreassi, Nest Seekers International

We've gone as far as power-washing the deck and patio to make the sale for one client, as well as emptying out a garage filled with 50 years of clutter for another. --Tim Morabito & Nicole Weiss, Compass Real Estate

The Hamptons are known to have tenants who are used to the highest end of service. One home had a golf green. The tenant wanted the sand in the sand trap to be replaced with the same sand that they had at their golf club. Need I say more? --Alan Schnurman, Saunders & Associates