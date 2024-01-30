Real Estate Roundtable: Home Is Where the Heart Is

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Who says Valentine’s Day has to be all about flowers and chocolates? Home is where the heart is. Many real estate agents just love their job. We were wondering what is it exactly that makes these agents have such a passion. It’s surely not as romanticized as it can seem when the market is good. So even when the market slows, why do you just love, love, love real estate?

John Cregan

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

PALM BEACH

“Today I get to talk about the love of my life. Residential real estate.” -Phil Dunphy. Okay, so to be fair, Modern Family’s irrepressible realtor/father might have the edge on me in a ‘who truly loves real estate more’ contest. But I do wake up every day happy in my job. It’s just fun, and I spent the 1980s on Morgan Stanley’s bond floor back in the Liar’s Poker days. I thought that was fun. In real estate, I’m not tied to a desk every day. I get to see beautiful homes, meet fascinating people, and help them untangle the Gordian knot where seller expectations meet buyer dreams. In real estate, we get to see all the friends we thought we’d left behind up north. Rather than disappearing, they’re resurfaced in Palm Beach, reconnecting us with all our past lives. It’s a wonderful part of the job. We catch up, hang out and then find them a home where we know they’ll be happy. But best of all, in real estate, I get to work every day with the beautiful girl who stole my heart in college — the love of my life, Lisa Cregan. I really love that.

Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

EAST HAMPTON

There are three things that we love for sure. We love people, we love hard work, and we love the Hamptons. 1) We love the people we work with. Finding them a home, or selling their home. No one has worked with more wonderful people than we have through the decades. In fact many of the clients we’ve served are now loving parts of our lives. 2) We love the thrill of working hard and coming through for the people to whom we’ve dedicated ourselves. Good market or challenging market, this business is hard work. Part of what brought us together at Sotheby’s and in life is our shared work ethic. 3) We Love the Hamptons. Many of the brightest, most interesting, and wealthiest people in the world have chosen to make the Hamptons central to their lives. And here we are sharing the same sand, surf, and sky while making a good living. As we always say “If you’re lucky enough to be in the Hamptons, you’re lucky enough.” How lucky are we?!?

Aaron Buchbinder

COMPASS

BOCA RATON

Real estate brings new adv ent u r e s every day. The uniqueness of each deal keeps things interesting, making it a thrilling experience. Assisting friends and family in finding their dream homes or making wise investments is incredibly rewarding. Like any relationship, there are ups and downs, but the satisfaction of closing a deal in a slow market is truly fulfilling. In such conditions, agents like myself excel and thrive. The challenge of slower markets motivates me to strive for excellence, and the sense of success in those circumstances is unparalleled. Real estate is a continual journey of learning and growth, and it is this dynamic nature that keeps me captivated. The ever-changing industry, the distinct challenges in each deal, and the opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives – that’s why I love real estate so much.

Mary Slattery

THE CORCORAN GROUP

SOUTHAMPTON

I love my career because I am passionate about helping people. Finding clients their ideal home – or helping them sell a property so they can move on to what’s next in their lives — is really ‘making a difference.’ It’s a great honor and very rewarding. The real estate process can feel daunting and I hope my work makes it less so for my clients. Our industry is ultimately about the people we have the privilege to serve. Matching buyers and sellers, landlords and renters. So I would say that for me working in real estate is another form of matchmaking. I love the process of determining the perfect housing solution for my clients. It’s a journey we go on together. The road can be winding and bumpy but when you find the right fit, the atmosphere is truly electric. There’s no feeling like it! That is my true romance.

Enzo Morabito

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

WESTHAMPTON BEACH AND SAG HARBOR

Valentine’s Day is a bit like real estate – it’s not always about the flowers and fancy stuff, but about the heart and the connection. I’ve been in the real estate game here in the Hamptons for countless years, and let me tell you, it’s not just about the sales and the market trends. What keeps me going? It’s the stories, the folks I’ve met, the families I’ve helped find their slice of paradise, their little corner of this beautiful place. Sure, when the market slows, it’s not a walk in the park. But that’s when the real work begins, the challenge to adapt and find solutions for folks when things get tough. Every property has a story, and every buyer or seller comes with their own unique experience. That’s the beauty of this gig – the diversity. And yeah, it’s not as easy as it once was, technology changed the game. But there’s a certain satisfaction in keeping up and adapting to the new ways of the future. This isn’t just a job for me. It’s a passion. It’s about connecting people with the homes they’ve been dreaming of. That feeling when you help someone find their perfect spot, it’s something money can’t buy. That’s what keeps me loving real estate, even after all these years. And by the way, the money really helps!

Craig Beem

SERHANT.

WATER MILL

Real estate is a passion that can be compared to romanticism, as it encompasses the next part of one’s life. An example is helping a family sell a three-bedroom property in Sag Harbor to move into a five-bedroom home to accommodate their expanding family or finding the next development for an up-and-coming developer. The end game and beginning game are very similar, making my passion and deep-rooted experience help find a family’s dream house or ideal development. This is a passion for me, and I am highly dedicated to always providing the best-in-class customer service.