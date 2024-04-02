Real Estate Roundtable: Spring Cleaning to Sell

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Spring has sprung on Long Island. Since the weather has been cooperating, many are getting a head start on spring cleaning and the pre-summer spruce-up — after all, Memorial Day weekend will be here before you know it. For homeowners thinking about selling their house, some important items should be on the to-do list. We asked real estate professionals from around Long Island what items they advise their clients to prioritize before listing their homes. Surely some spring cleaning chores benefit the bottom line at closing, but are others merely superficial and perhaps not worth the effort?

Kayla and DayAnn McManus

BRANCH REAL ESTATE GROUP

SEA CLIFF

The most common question we are asked during a listing appointment is if there is anything to do to help sell the home. While today’s buyers are savvy and know what they are looking for, sometimes they struggle to envision making a new home their own. We think efforts are best spent creating a space that a buyer can easily imagine living in. Every home is different, but we like to think the best place to start is curb appeal. Cleaning up the yard, and perhaps a simple refresh with light landscaping and a pop of color with some flowers will invite buyers to envision the new home they will potentially be walking into each day. First impressions inside the home can be important too. Cleaning and decluttering should always be the first step when preparing to sell your home. This should include “depersonalizing.” Stashing away an abundance of family photos and personal items can help the buyer to imagine their own belongings in the space. Your home does not need to be empty. Giving a buyer ideas for how a home has been lived in can be great, but let’s clear the coffee table, spruce up the pillows, and let in the light. An open, airy feel is always a good feeling! Lastly, knowing everything is in working order is important. You want your home to sell at the value it is worth. If a buyer views it as a space they need to put money into they may end up offering less.

Jennie Katz

BLUE ISLAND HOMES

BELLMORE

Ah, springtime on Long Island. A perfect time for both tulips and transactions! As the sun warms up, so does the real estate market. While decluttering and freshening up are key, focus on high-impact areas such as curb appeal and staging. Remember, buyers fall in love with what they see first. So, put some elbow grease into those front yards and let’s make those first impressions count. As for the superficial stuff? Well, let’s just say a little polish never hurt anyone, but let’s prioritize where it truly counts for that closing-day smile!

Rachel King

THE KING TEAM

SERHANT.

MANHASSET

When preparing a home for sale, it’s crucial to prioritize tasks that enhance both aesthetics and functionality. Deep cleaning, decluttering, and freshening up paint are foundational. Additionally, consider the following: • Power washing patios and walkways: Refresh outdoor spaces to make them inviting for potential buyers. • Servicing the HVAC system: Ensure optimal performance and address any potential issues before listing. • Cleaning and inspecting the fireplace: Highlight this feature by ensuring it’s clean and in good working condition. • Servicing and turning on the irrigation system: Demonstrate the property’s ease of maintenance by having the irrigation system ready for use. • Replacing roof tiles (if slate): Address any visible issues that may have occurred during the winter months to reassure buyers of the home’s structural integrity. • Seeding and gardening: Enhance curb appeal with lush landscaping and well-maintained greenery. • Window cleaning: Let in natural light and showcase views with sparkling clean windows. • Outdoor painting touch-ups: Freshen up exterior paint to enhance the home’s curb appeal. These tasks, coupled with expert staging and guidance from a real estate professional, can significantly enhance the appeal and value of your home in the Long Island market. However, avoid overspending on extensive renovations unless addressing major issues.

Debi Sudaley

THE AGENCY

HUNTINGTON

Living on the beautiful Long Island means a change of season and preparing for each. As the spring season unfolds and summer approaches, many homeowners embark on a journey to prepare their properties for sale. Whether you’re a seasoned real estate investor or a first-time seller, ensuring your home shines bright among the competition is paramount. To maximize your home’s appeal without breaking the bank, prioritizing key punch-list items can make a significant difference. Here’s a few worthwhile tasks that are both cost-effective and impactful:

Curb Appeal Enhancements

First impressions matter, and enhancing your home’s curb appeal can significantly influence potential buyers. Simple tasks such as mowing the lawn, trimming bushes, and adding fresh mulch can breathe new life into your exterior. Consider adding pops of color with seasonal flowers or repainting the front door for a welcoming touch.

Lighting Upgrades

Adequate lighting can make rooms appear larger and more inviting. Replace outdated light fixtures or install brighter bulbs to illuminate dark spaces. Consider adding accent lighting in key areas such as kitchens and living rooms to highlight architectural features or focal points.

Neutral Paint Palette

A fresh coat of paint can instantly refresh the look of your home. Opt for neutral tones that appeal to a wider audience and create a blank canvas for buyers to envision their own style. Focus on high-impact areas such as living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways, where freshly painted walls can make a significant difference. The goal is to present a well-maintained, inviting space that resonates with potential buyers and sets your home apart in a competitive market. With careful planning and attention to detail, you can showcase your home’s full potential and increase its likelihood of successful sale.

Nicholas Sekela

OASIS REALTY GROUP

BELLPORT

As we are now officially into the spring season, everyone is talking about this year’s booming real estate market here on Long Island. While, yes, it is still a seller’s market, there are 20% more sellers who listed their home last week compared to the same time last year, which means it’s time to make your home stand out from the rest. Many sellers are wondering what they could get for their house right now and it’s vital to remember one thing: first impressions are key. Sellers who understand this and spruce up their property accordingly will earn more for their homes. It’s that simple. So if that means power washing the dirty fence or cleaning up the leftover leaves from fall, now is the time to do it. The same goes for inside your home, too: declutter as much as possible. Befriend the Magic Eraser. Replace the old shower curtain. It’s time to make everything look as fresh as possible. Also, as winter is now behind us, open the pool up and make it look inviting. The more buyers feel comfortable in your refreshed home, the more likely they are to make a solid offer.

Kathleen Evangelista

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

FRANKLIN SQUARE

When preparing to sell your house you need to think about what the buyer is going to feel while visiting your home. The first place I would give my attention to is the exterior. Trim all of the hedges, edge the grass and plant some colorful, pretty flowers. Check the front door and the railings, and if they are chipped or loose consider tightening and painting. The front entrance is the first and last thing the buyer sees, so you want to leave them with the best impression possible. Inside clutter is usually the issue for most people. I advise taking as much off the kitchen counters as possible and picking up some extra storage solutions that make it easy to throw in toys, shoes and other items hanging around. Clean the windows and check all the light bulbs in the house, as the brighter it is the larger everything looks. I also recommend buying new towels and bathmats for the bathrooms. It does wonders to make them look fresh and clean.

Catherine Wallack

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

NORTHPORT

When advising clients on preparing their homes for listing, several key items should be prioritized: Curb Appeal: First impressions matter. Enhancing curb appeal can significantly impact a potential buyer’s perception of the property. This includes tasks such as landscaping, painting the front door, cleaning or replacing outdoor light fixtures, and decluttering the yard. Deep Cleaning: A thorough cleaning inside the house is essential. This involves not only tidying up surfaces but also addressing areas that are often overlooked, such as baseboards, windows, and light fixtures. A clean and well-maintained home suggests to buyers that the property has been cared for. Decluttering and Depersonalizing: Minimizing clutter and personal items allows potential buyers to envision themselves living in the space. Remove excess furniture, family photos, and personal knickknacks to create a more neutral environment that appeals to a broader range of buyers. Minor Repairs and Maintenance: Attend to any minor repairs or maintenance issues throughout the home. This could include fixing leaky faucets, repairing cracked tiles, replacing worn-out caulking, or touching up paint where needed. Addressing these issues shows buyers that the home has been well maintained. Staging: Consider staging key areas of the home to highlight its best features and maximize space. This might involve rearranging furniture, adding decorative accents, or bringing in rental furniture to showcase rooms effectively.

This article appeared in the April issue of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press. Read the full digital edition here. For more Real Estate Roundtables, click around our website.