Real Estate Roundtable: How Technology Impacts Real Estate

Technology rules pretty much everything these days. We asked top real estate agents, how has technology changed the way they conduct real estate transactions. What new tools or platforms have you found most useful in your practice?

Jake Colucci

HEDGEROW EXCLUSIVE PROPERTIES BRIDGEHAMPTON

Being a real estate broker means managing many important relationships and tasks on a daily basis. Technology wise, my personal favorite is my CRM (Customer Relationship Management) tool. It helps me keep on top of my schedule, stay in touch with my clients and oversee past, current and future deals. I am a visual person and the platform I use for CRM helps me visualize which phase each client is in during their transaction, then prepares me for the following steps. I strive to be highly organized and as productive with my schedule as possible and this helps me do just that.

Kieran Brew

SERHANT. WATER MILL

Attention is the most valuable commodity in modern marketing. You hear that a lot nowadays. But it’s still an issue of quality over quantity. Sure, you can get your face and your name in front of more people than ever, especially because it can be automated with programming schedules and accelerated by AI. But do those people like what they see? Are you representing yourself accurately and authentically? Because it doesn’t matter how many people see your profile if you’re sending the wrong message. It’s still a relationship business. Technology makes it easier to automate and manage, but ultimately you’ve got to be genuine or it’s a total waste of resources.

TOWN & COUNTRY REAL ESTATE EAST HAMPTON

Technology has significantly impacted every industry, real estate greatly. While there is no substitute for personal contact for showings, meetings and particularly negotiations, the tools in our tool bag today help to streamline many components of our day-to-day business. DocuSign is a great help for the heaps of paperwork required and enables Brokers to file and recall easily; Zoom and Teams provide ‘face to face’ without leaving our spaces — this is a good second choice to direct meetings; social media has been a big game changer…The number of people you can reach is amazing; contact management platforms enhance communications both within and outside business contacts; the variety of video options that create virtual walk-through experiences was invaluable during the COVID period and remains a widely used marketing tool; writing and editing options are helpful for writing ad copy … I’m waiting for AI to create a duplicate of me — my voice, my thoughts, my person — not to mention the myriad of different ways that you can actually contact someone.

Timothy C. Burch

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS EAST HAMPTON

Technology has revolutionized the real estate industry, enhancing efficiency and client engagement for top agents. Virtual tours and 3D imaging allow potential buyers to explore properties remotely, expanding the reach of listings. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems help agents manage leads and maintain relationships, streamlining communication. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook are essential for marketing properties and building personal brands, while targeted ads enable agents to reach specific demographics. Additionally, data analytics tools provide insights into market trends, helping agents make informed decisions. Platforms such as DocuSign facilitate electronic signatures, making transactions faster and more convenient. Furthermore, mobile apps enable agents to access information and communicate with clients on the go, ensuring they remain responsive and available. Overall, technology empowers real estate agents to work more efficiently, enhance client experiences, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Jared Seligman

THE CORCORAN GROUP SAG HARBOR

Technology, digital platforms, and social media have revolutionized the real estate industry since I joined the business in 2004. While nothing beats the impact of an in-person showing, we leverage tools like FaceTime, video, and digital media to facilitate deals for our global client base in a way that’s most convenient for them. Our strategic use of digital and social channels drives traffic to our in-person showings, translating into tangible results. As a results-oriented team, we harness technology to engage and maintain connections with our high-net-worth clientele. With a strong presence on all major social media platforms, we leave no opportunity untapped. We boast 60,000 devoted followers across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok. Our TikTok page alone has garnered 2 million views in a month, which I’m proud to say has resulted in multiple successful deals across various markets.

Kyle Rosko

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN BRIDGEHAMPTON

Technology has been expanding my business exponentially. Specifically, through the channel of social media, it has allowed me to share a narrative more beautifully than ever before and the ability to touch and interact with the entire world. I speak with buyers and sellers located all over the world regularly. People approach me after years of watching my social media in silence, feeling comfortable enough to let me list their properties having not ever even met, and to me that’s incredible. Additionally, drone photography and videography give us an entirely different perspective and a way to share these absolutely magical properties that we represent. The use of technology has been an incredible gift so far and I am excited to implement AI seamlessly into my structure.

Deborah A. Pirro

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY WESTHAMPTON BEACH

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is definitely a secret weapon! Probably 80% of my daily work is completed from my iPhone. Video for social media is seamless, and ChatGPT apps — amazing. I am voice texting and writing always. Within the brokerage, we have access to a ton of tech tools, ListTrac being a personal favorite. Through that tool we can see views on listings and where they originate. AI-enhanced photography and video are being used by my photographers, achieving incredible quality and color. Pieces of this market are still incredibly fast moving and having these and other technology tools at our fingertips enables us to research and respond efficiently and with exceptional results.

Beate Moore

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY BRIDGEHAMPTON

Technology and social media have revolutionized everything. You no longer need to be in the office constantly; you can engage with your audience effectively by posting regularly on Instagram. Instagram is an incredibly powerful tool. You can share stories, make posts, and use various angles to amplify your message, with the images playing the most crucial role.

This article appears in the August 16, 2024, issue of Behind The Hedges inside Dan’s Papers. Read the full digital version of the magazine here. For previous Real Estate Roundtables, click here.