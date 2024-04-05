Rent this Water Mill Country Chateau for $1.7 Million a Year

This 18,000-square-foot house in Water Mill is available for rent for the summer or year-round.

A grand European-inspired estate amid Water Mill’s “horse country” is available for rent this summer — and you can even bring your horses with you. Starting at $1.2 million for two months, this could be the place for a commitment-phobic, equestrian-loving billionaire looking for the ultimate summer retreat.

Susan Breitenbach of the Corcoran Group has the listing at 165 Cooks Lane, situated on approximately 42 acres and surrounded by vast farm reserves. Rent it for $1.5 million for the summer season from Memorial Day through Labor Day or $1.2 million for July 1 to Labor Day. Grab it for the entire year for $1.7 million.

The noted Hamptons builder Jeffrey Colle, designed and built the 18,000-square-foot estate in 2009, using the finest materials while incorporating “old-world” details throughout, such as multiple massive stone fireplaces that one would think to find in a French chateau.

Situated behind gates, the seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath house comes fully furnished, even for the full-year lease. There are open field views from every level of this striking home.

The home begins with a grand foyer that leads into the formal living room, though there are several different sitting areas close by. Walk out to the covered stone patio and look out over the lawn and polo fields.

One room, set up as an office, features a fireplace, tray ceilings, built-in bookshelves and a wall of windows that lets natural light pour in.

The chef’s kitchen features top-of-the-line custom cabinets with leaded panes and an enormous center island with hand-blown glass pendants hanging above. Fully equipped with state-of-the-art, professional-grade appliances, the kitchen offers a La Cornue stove, two Viking dishwashers and two Viking refrigerators. The butler’s pantry provides two more Viking dishwashers, a wine fridge and a Viking Range.

Within the kitchen, there is a breakfast area warmed by an oversized Limestone fireplace and doors that lead to a screened-in porch. A formal dining room offers plenty of room for a stately dinner.

The primary suite on the second level boasts a private sitting area or an office, an antique fireplace for cooler nights and luxurious dual closets and marble bathrooms. An ample terrace allows for the ultimate views over the property and beyond.

Six additional bedroom suites, one more stunning than the next, can be found on the second level, along with a game room.

Down on the fully-finished lower level with 10-foot ceilings, there is a yoga studio and a gym, as well as a staff suite and large laundry. All floors are accessible by an elevator.

There is also an attached four-car garage with 2,000 square feet of space.

Outside, there is a detached pool house that opens to a 1,500-square-foot terrace that surrounds a 25-by-50-foot heated gunite pool.

There is also a 2,000-square-foot barn with six horse stalls.

Tennis enthusiasts will also be pleased by the sunken tennis court.

This may just be the ultimate summer rental.

[Listing: 165 Cooks Lane, Water Mill | Brokers: Susan Breitenbach, the Corcoran Group | GMAP