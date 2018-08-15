Roger Ferris Wins Prestigious Award with Hamptons 'Grove House'

This house by Roger Ferris + Partners, which is in the Hamptons although it's not specified where, has just been selected as the 2018 Architizer A+Awards Jury Winner in the Private House (above 5000 sq ft) category. This is a prestigious honor, given how many projects are entered from more than 100 countries.

But we're not really surprised. Of course, some of the best architecture anywhere ever is located right here in the Hamptons, and this place, known as Grove House, is utterly stunning. It takes the traditional forms of a dwelling house and distills them down to their very essence: simple shapes, wrapped with horizontal wood slats. And yet, the copious use of glass lightens and refines the buildings, so that they are as one with the surrounding landscape. The simplified forms are still warm and inviting through the use of natural materials.

Two of the buildings are connected through a glass breezeway; one encompasses the private and one the public spaces of the house. A third building houses an artist's studio.

"Our objective was to maximize functionality and create a single-family residence with a distinctive shared living area, private bedrooms and a private art studio while taking advantage of the lush, natural landscape that surrounds the site," says Ferris. "The placement of the building on the site is in response to the challenge of adhering to environmental regulations, and the overall aesthetic idea being recognized by Architizer in the Private House category is a testament to the immensely collaborative process with the client."

Bravo to all involved, we say.