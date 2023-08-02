Renovated Sag Harbor Historic Cottage Asks $2.85M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A historic cottage in Sag Harbor Village has undergone a complete reimagination with what the CeeJack Team at Compass calls “a nod to the classic bungalows of the West Coast.”

Known as the Berkeley House and originally built around 1900, the house at 221 Division Street is listed at $2.85 million.

The 1,825-square-foot home boasts warm, clean colors and many natural materials, lending itself to a beach vibe. The cottage-style house features historic floors throughout and a fireplace in the vaulted living room.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home includes one spacious bedroom on the main level and two upstairs.

Hand-finished tiles can be found in both bathrooms, as well as the bright kitchen. Historic floors throughout, and a fireplace in the vaulted living room: this home is a sweet spot year-round.

The furnishings are available for purchase.

The 0.16-acre property is dotted with specimen trees and brand-new landscaping, including “village classic white hydrangeas,” according to the listing descriptions. There are two shaded brick patios with copper lighting, “another reference to village history.”

An open house will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

[Listing: 221 Division Street, Sag Harbor | Agent: CeeJack Team, Compass] GMAP

