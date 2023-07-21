House of the Day

Charming Home Nestled in the Heart of Sag Harbor Village For Sale

A gem of a home nestled right in the Village of Sag Harbor is the perfect spot for those looking for relaxation and luxury.
This charming, historic home, located in the heart of Sag Harbor Village, is tucked away in a peaceful spot. Located at 29 Atlantic Avenue, the house is listed for $3.1 million by Deborah Srb at Sotheby’s International Realty.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom retreat offers approximately 2,300 square feet. The home has many amenities, including green gardens, a patio, a private balcony and an art studio.

Though it was built in the 1850s, the abode has an abundance of modern touches. The living area features a cozy fireplace and big windows to brighten up the space. The dining room is the ideal setting for entertaining. The eat-in kitchen includes an island cooktop and ample counter space to cook up a storm for dinner parties.

The three bedrooms are expansive and comfortable, offering unique, homey touches such as hardwood floors, cathedral vaulted ceilings in the primary, and elegantly framed windows that flood the room with sunlight.

The basement is fully finished and includes a media room, laundry, an area for a cozy workspace and a bonus room.

A private balcony on the second floor overlooks great views and is ideal for enjoying the sunset while sipping an evening cup of coffee or a glass of wine. The garden patio truly makes for a special spot; the meticulous landscaping provides a tranquil outdoor environment. The outdoor area even includes al fresco dining and an outdoor shower.

Living in Sag Harbor Village is truly a treat; this home is just a few minutes walk from vibrant Main Street, filled with great restaurants, funky stores and high-end shopping, and ends right at the sparkling waters of the wharf. Those seeking privacy with lovely gardens and greenery and a great location should look no further than 29 Atlantic Avenue.

See more pictures below.

[Listing: 29 Atlantic Avenue, Sag Harbor | Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

