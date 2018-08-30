A Complete No-Brainer with a Dock in Sag Harbor Village

Nothing to do but move in to this adorable c. 1910 farmhouse. And with a last asking price of $3.65 million, which is $2 million less than Countess Luann's very similar property just down the street (although Luann has taken her house off the market now), it's a no brainer.

So let's check off the list of features: waterfront, right on charming John Street in the village. A 75 foot dock for your boat. There's 0.28 of an acre of land--no pool, but a permit exists for a petite 9 x 18 foot pool. 2,500 square feet of space, with water views from most rooms. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Baths and kitchen nicely updated. A terrace for the master suite, and a full basement (could possibly be finished at some point).

Add to all this the hot Sag Harbor market, and it's no surprise some lucky person snapped up this property. It is repped by Lori Barbaria at Elliman. Congrats to all.

For more, click here. 52 John Street, Sag Harbor