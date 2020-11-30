Sagaponack Estate With Sweeping Farm Field Views Lowers Price to Under $13 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A gated Sagaponack estate at 515 Parsonage Lane, with views of protected farm fields, is now asking $12.995 million, a $1 million reduction since it was first listed.

The 11,760-square-foot traditional-style house, listed with Brown Harris Stevens, is situated on 1.8 acres, not far from the village’s ocean beaches. The property abuts a 15.8-acre agricultural reserve and the house boasts seven bedrooms, 10.5 baths, as well as a home theater, gym, and wine cellar.

All three levels of the house are designed to be elegant and timeless, says Korine Konzet, the listing agent, starting with the living room with double-height ceilings and a great groom with a richly paneled sawn oak library. Many of the main living spaces are designed to let in the southern light.

The nearly all-white kitchen is a gourmet chef’s dream. The appliances are all from Viking and there is a large center marble island with counter seating and a large farmhouse sink. The six-burner stove has a custom-built hood vent above it. a butler’s pantry, and a breakfast nook overlooking the outdoor entertainment area. There is also a formal dining room.

Two sets of staircases, one with floor to ceiling windows, lead to the second floor, where a master suite is located. The master includes a wood-burning fireplace — one of seven throughout the house – flanked by two sets of French doors that open to the outside. The master bathroom features a double sink vanity and a free standing tub. Another large bedroom on the second floor opens out onto a terrace.

The finished lower level includes a professional gym with sauna and steam spa, a state-of-the-art home theater, and glass doors that lead to a private courtyard. But the European wine cellar is the real focal point. The room, built out of stone has large glass windows to let in light and see into the unique space from the tasting room, which has a custom bar and billiards. A sitting area around a stone fireplace may just be the perfect place for a glass of wine.

The manicured grounds feature mature landscaping, offering privacy. A patio with a pergola has a full Viking outdoor kitchen and a brick fireplace for outdoor entertaining. An oversized (60 feet-by-20 feet to be exact), heated, saltwater, gunite pool and jacuzzi spa, and a sunken, all-weather tennis court complete the estate.

While there is no water view, the ocean breezes are known to reach Parsonage Lane and the nearest beach is a quick drive or bike ride up Townline Road. Head the other direction down Parsonage Lane and make a left on Sagg Main Street and you are at the historic Sagaponack Post Office and General Store, which is also on the market with Brown Harris Stevens.

[Listing: 515 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack| Broker: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

