With water views of Accabonac Harbor and Gardiner’s Bay from the front and back, this home on Louse Point offers “a slice of heaven,” according to listing agents Greg Schmidt and Jackie Dunphy of The Corcoran Group.

The waterfront home at 97 Louse Point Road is listed for $2.495 million.

“Keep your paddle boards and kayaks at the ready, as you can launch from your own yard,” the listing says. “In the evenings, you can sit and enjoy the sensational sunsets from your own deck,” or head to the sandy beach across the street.

Built in 1936, but renovated in 2015, the home has a vintage beach house feel thanks to woodwork on the interior and finishes, such as antique English station lamps from the 1930s as the dining room sconces and a dining chandelier that is also an English antique believed to have originally been a candlelit fixture.

The 1,200-square-foot home also has many modern upgrades, including a Bosch range and dishwasher, a SMEG refrigerator and a stacked washer-dryer. Plus, during the renovation, an instant hot water heater, water filter, forced hot air furnace and central air conditioning were all added.

The house got a new roof in 2017, it was reshingled and new windows were installed in 2022, as well as a recently updated Sonos sound system.

Originally a three-bedroom home, the current owners reconfigured it into a two-bedroom and two-bath home with additional living space. The bedrooms and bathrooms are well-appointed with shiplap and beach-inspired wallpaper.

The new owners may also apply to the East Hampton Town Trustees for a mooring permit as a waterfront property owner on Accabonac Harbor.

This is certainly the perfect beach house for summer 2023.

[Listing: 97 Louse Point Road, East Hampton | Broker: Greg Schmidt and Jackie Dunphy, The Corcoran Group] GMAP

