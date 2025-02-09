Soak Up These Luxurious Bathroom Features

Choosing some unique upgrades can enhance the design and function of these important spaces. (MCC)

Kitchens and bathrooms are two popular areas to address when renovating a home. Modernize Home Services says 26% of sellers make bathroom improvements to their homes before listing.

Midscale bath remodels will net a return on investment of about 64%, while a luxury bathroom overhaul has an ROI of about 57%. When considering bathroom renovations, homeowners may want to include some unique features that can add style and function, not to mention some much-deserved luxury.

With that in mind, the following are some luxurious features to consider.

Heated floors: There is something to be said for stepping out of the shower and being met with warmth underfoot. Heated floors are not just for people who live in cold climates, either. When the air conditioning is pumping on hot days, tile floors can feel chilly. Heated floors also are aesthetically appealing because homeowners don’t have to factor in baseboard heaters or forced-air vents.

Steam showers: There are many different steam showers on the market, and each can turn regular showers into steamy spa-like enclaves. A steam shower is similar to a sauna and utilizes a steam generator to produce steam in a single area, advises Badeloft Luxury Bathrooms.

Soaking tub: Although the majority of people shower as part of their daily hygiene routine, a deep soaking tub separate from the shower is ideal for those who enjoy a good bath.

Luxury mirror: Upgrading the bathroom mirror to one that offers features like defoggers, integrated lighting and a dimmer setting can elevate the bathroom.

Floating vanity: A floating vanity is mounted directly to the wall to leave space underneath. Better Homes & Gardens says a floating vanity can lend an airy feel to a bathroom.

Frameless shower: A frameless (glass) shower door is not only luxurious but also functional for people who want to age in place. With no edge or lip to step over to enter the shower, anyone with mobility challenges can walk into a frameless shower safely.

Water closet: If space allows, separating the toilet in a water closet from the rest of the bathroom space affords even more privacy. Plus, in couple’s bathrooms, a water closet enables two to use the bathroom at the same time for different functions.

Walk-in-closet: Relocating the bedroom closet to right off the owner’s bathroom affords an immediate opportunity to dress comfortably, thus streamlining a morning routine. Bathroom renovations are worthwhile investments.

-Metro Creative Connection