Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A waterfront house in Water Mill that belonged to the late Ruth McCarthy Manton, a journalist, editor, and pioneering executive in fashion licensing and branding, just sold.

The closing on December 16 was recorded at $2,995,000, which included both the 3,700-square-foot house and an adjacent, buildable 0.45-acre lot. Douglas Elliman Real Estate agents Marco (Aaron) Curti and Brenda Giufreda represented the sellers.

The modern contemporary home on Mill Pond went on the market over the summer at $3.995 million — $1 million more than its selling price. It was the first time since 1972, when Manton purchased the nearly one-acre lot at 230 Mill Pond Lane, as well as the adjacent property, that it was available.

We hear that the house is expected to hit the rental market for summer 2022, asking $150,000.

The home boasts western exposures on the pond, ample space for entertaining, beautifully landscaped grounds and a pool. Along with the lot next door, the property gives its new owners a combined 252 feet of frontage on the pond, as well as a dock.

The generously-sized living room offers a fireplace and vaulted ceilings, while the light-filled sunroom features slate floors, custom built-ins and a fireplace, all overlooking the grounds and pool. The large, updated kitchen provides a dining area and sliding glass doors that lead to a deck that looks out over the pond.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, includes a large master suite that has space for a private sitting room or an office.

Manton died December 24, 2020, at the age of 95.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.