Farm Fields to Ocean: A Southampton Estate With Endless Views

The newly built estate at 522 Wickapogue Road in Southampton Village, featuring farm and ocean views, is asking $14,695,000.

Just listed, a brand new estate in Southampton Village, overlooking farm fields that stretch down to the Atlantic Ocean, is asking $14,695,000.

This south of the highway home, located at 522 Wickapogue Road, offers 8,800 square feet of space with rare farm and ocean views as the backdrop.

Adam Hofer of Douglas Elliman is representing the residence, which was just completed in late 2025.

Sitting on a 1.05-acre parcel, “the home leans into classic Hamptons scale and modern comfort, with expansive living spaces designed for both full summer house mode and quieter off-season weekends,” the agent says. “Outside, the grounds stretch toward open farmland and distant ocean views, anchored by a heated gunite pool, pool house, and wide lawns made for long summer afternoons.”

A long expansive foyer, featuring natural wooden beams to match the hardwood floors, offers direct access to several spaces, including a family room and the open-concept kitchen, dining area and living room, as well as the generously-sized breakfast nook. A pair of French doors at the end of the hallway allow for farm field vistas from the moment one walks through the front door.

The wooden beams continue in the kitchen where there is custom cabinetry, a massive center island nd high-end appliances, including a commercial-sized stove.

A junior primary bedroom suite, the first of seven bedrooms, can also be found off the foyer, perfect for any guest who is coming and going. The suite includes a large, spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, dual vanities, water closet and a walk-in closet.

A two-car garage is attached to the home with an entrance off the kitchen.

Up on the second level, there is a massive primary bedroom behind a pair of double doors. The suite has the ultimate views of the farms, Wickapogue Pond and the ocean beyond it, from both inside thanks to a wall of windows and out on the private deck. A television drops down from the ceiling so as to not interrupt the views. A custom walk-in closet leads into the primary bathroom with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a glass-encased shower.

There are three more guest rooms on the second floor, each with their own bathrooms and generously-sized walk-in closets.

A lower level holds two more bedroom en suites, also with walk-in closets and egress to the outside. There is also an open recreation room, a sizable gym space behind a glass door with its own private full bath and a sauna, also behind a glass door, and a laundry room. A half-bath, storage space and a utility room complete the space.

A rolling lawn leads to the pool and a spa. The pool house features an open room with a kitchenette and a half-bath. French doors open to a covered patio with a pergola that runs the length of the pool.

Though the property enjoys open farm views, it also feels incredibly private. Still, it is located just minutes from Fowler Beach and the heart of Southampton Village, with its many shops, restaurants and cultural attractions.

Check out more photos below.

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