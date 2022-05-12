Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A private, gated home in Southampton, known as “Château La Rouge” stands out in the Hamptons. The home has a Mediterranean flair and with a wine cellar in the basement and a bocce court in the backyard, you may think you are in the European countryside.

Located at 100 Sandy Hollow Road, the property is listed by Kevin Hallahan of The Corcoran Group for $1.5 million.

A Belgian block-lined driveway with bluestone leads to the 2,300-square-foot stucco home surrounded by vibrant landscaping. Unique details immediately set the tone — from large custom windows to woodwork, antique doors to the hardware. Plus, the color makes it clear why it’s called, “Château La Rouge.”

The arch-top entryway and foyer lead into the living room, where there are oak floors and pocket doors that open to the dining area. The chef’s kitchen features high ceilings and top-of-the-line appliances, including Viking and Thermidor.

The second floor has wide-plank wood flooring, four bedrooms and three tiled bathrooms, including the primary suite, which features reclaimed barn beams across the high ceiling, a Whirlpool tub in the bathroom, large walk-in closets, and a private balcony with stairs that go directly to the backyard.