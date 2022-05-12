A private, gated home in Southampton, known as “Château La Rouge” stands out in the Hamptons. The home has a Mediterranean flair and with a wine cellar in the basement and a bocce court in the backyard, you may think you are in the European countryside.
Located at 100 Sandy Hollow Road, the property is listed by Kevin Hallahan of The Corcoran Group for $1.5 million.
A Belgian block-lined driveway with bluestone leads to the 2,300-square-foot stucco home surrounded by vibrant landscaping. Unique details immediately set the tone — from large custom windows to woodwork, antique doors to the hardware. Plus, the color makes it clear why it’s called, “Château La Rouge.”
The arch-top entryway and foyer lead into the living room, where there are oak floors and pocket doors that open to the dining area. The chef’s kitchen features high ceilings and top-of-the-line appliances, including Viking and Thermidor.
The second floor has wide-plank wood flooring, four bedrooms and three tiled bathrooms, including the primary suite, which features reclaimed barn beams across the high ceiling, a Whirlpool tub in the bathroom, large walk-in closets, and a private balcony with stairs that go directly to the backyard.
Some additional features to note: An ample amount of closet/storage space, central air conditioning and a security system throughout the home.
The landscaping includes masonry, stone walkways, mature plantings and serenity gardens. There are numerous sitting and entertaining areas, including under a striking pergola. Bluestone terracing features a firepit. Plus, there’s that bocce court. There are also custom grilling stations for summer cooking.
The 0.93-acre parcel is located a short drive to Southampton Village and is just 3.8 miles away from the famed Coopers Beach.
[Listing: 100 Sandy Hollow Road, Southampton | Broker: Kevin Hallahan, The Corcoran Group] GMAP
