Southampton Movie Theater Sale Price Revealed

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Back in August, news spread that a buyer was in contract to purchase the Southampton movie theater, which has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Suffolk County deed transfers show that the deal did in fact close with a limited liability corporation buying 43 Hill Street for $8 million on November 16, 2022. The building at the been on the market for $8.9 million.

Hill Street Cinema LLC has said it plans to reopen as the theater to show movies and to host cultural events. An inquiry sent to an email set up for the movie theater was not immediately returned due to the holiday.

The 17,859-square-foot building sits on 2.2 acres at the gateway to the village business district.

The Colonial-style movie house was built by Michael Glynne in 1932 as the 1,062-seat Glynne’s Southampton Theatre. Fifty years later, United Artists Theatre demolished the auditorium and replaced it with a four-screen multiplex. A fifth screen, in what was once a basement dressing room, was in place until 1995.

Regal Entertainment Group as the Southampton 4 Theatres operated the theater last.

The seller is listed as Southold Properties, Inc., with mailing being sent to Henry M. Karlin of Southold. The owner has been identified publicly as Ken Karlin.

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.