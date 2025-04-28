Southold Releases New Zoning Update

The Town of Southold has released a draft of its new zoning code, the first comprehensive update since 1989.

Southold has been working on updating their code since 2022, after the town completed its Comprehensive Plan that identified community needs and goals. The release of the draft marks a key milestone in the process, with the town now seeking public input. Eleven public forums are scheduled throughout May and June to give residents a chance to learn about the proposed changes and share their feedback.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape how Southold grows and protects what makes it special,” said Town Supervisor Albert J. Krupski, Jr. “We invite everyone to be informed, get involved, and help guide this important process.”

As part of the update, several zoning districts have been renamed, and four entirely new districts have been introduced. One of the most notable changes is the removal of retail and restaurant uses from what was formerly known as the General Business zone. That zone is now being called the Corridor Business zone, and under the proposed code, retail and dining would no longer be permitted.

However, businesses around the Mattituck and Cutchogue shopping centers are proposed to be rezoned to the Hamlet Mixed Use II category, which would continue to allow retail and dining.

The code also includes protections for businesses that would become non-conforming due to zoning changes. These businesses would be grandfathered in, allowing them to continue operating, expand, and even change ownership without losing their legal status.

A few more complex issues are being deferred for further consideration and study. The Town Board is extending its moratorium on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) until New York State updates its fire code. There are other specific items that may or may not make it into the final draft, such as regulations concerning overlay districts for sea-level rise, aquifer protection, and historic preservation.

For a detailed look at the proposed changes, the town has added the draft to their website, southoldzoningupdate.com. There, residents can explore an interactive zoning map where you can compare current zoning with the proposed changes, submit feedback directly to officials, and stay informed about upcoming public hearings.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.