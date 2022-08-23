Renowned photographer Steven Klein, who has worked with Madonna and Lady Gaga and whose images have appeared in many high-fashion magazines, is looking to rent his equestrian compound in Bridgehampton, not far from the Hampton Classic Horse Show.
Klein’s striking home and nearby stable with four available stalls in a well-appointed 12-stall barn, an exercise ring and paddocks are available for two weeks for $95,000.
The exclusive rental at 1971 Scuttlehole Road, ideally located between Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor Village, just came on the market with Bill Williams of Compass. He calls it “a one-of-a-kind farm property that will fit the needs of participants and spectators alike.”
The five-bedroom home is part of a four-acre farm that is five minutes to the Hamptons Classic show grounds on Mitchell Lane, as well as the equestrian estate of his longtime friend Madonna. The show starts Sunday, August 28 and finishes with the Grand Prix on Sunday, September 4.
“This is rare because a lot of people just rent houses for themselves, their families or their grooms even,” Williams says. But, here people can bring their horses too.
Klein is known for his fashion photography and celebrity portraits. He rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s for his ability to combine commercial and transgressive photography. His work has appeared on the pages of Vogue, W, Interview and others across the world.
The photographer is no stranger to the Hampton Classic. In 2007, he was selected as the poster artist for the 32nd annual horse show. The black-and-white photograph captured the muscular neck of a dappled gray horse, which was at the time the first poster that has shown a horse without a head. He has done a whole series of equestrian black-and-white photographs.
Horseback riding has long been a passion and he built his Bridgehampton home around it. The ring, the paddocks and the barn surround the house.
Meanwhile, the interiors reflect Klein’s eclectic taste and feature many of his stunning photographs, including equestrian ones. Architectural Digest featured his home and “edgy aesthetic” in 2014.
Klein bought the property in 2003, then owned by a pair of artists. He converted an already-existing barn into a stable.
Still, he says, “There’s nothing overdone in the house. It’s understated. A comfortable country house with a lot of outdoor spaces and big doors that lead outside.”
The dates are flexible. “It can start tomorrow,” Williams says.
Klein is also selling a neighboring tract of land that is part of West Kill Farm— a cleared 30-acre agricultural reserve on the corner of Lumber Lane and Scuttlehole Road, exclusively listed with Barbara Bornstein and Ann Ciardullo of Sotheby’s International Realty. The price tag: $10 million.
While a residence cannot be built on the property at 819 Lumber Lane, it can support equestrian endeavors and a variety of agricultural uses. “Surrounded by dramatic black flat-oak horse fencing,” according to the listing, Klein currently uses the field “to school and turn out his Grand Prix show jumpers.”
We hear Klein has a new coffee table book coming out in the fall. “The first and only monograph on Klein, whose hyperreal and sexually charged images have captivated viewers for 30 years,” will be released on November 9, 2022. Edited by Mark Holborn, the book will survey Klein’s work.
“One of the fashion industry’s most cunning provocateurs, photographer Steven Klein has created many of the most iconic images of our time,” the description reads. “Klein’s photographs blur the line between fiction and reality, resulting in stunning tableaux that only exist within his fantastical worlds. Although his images include some of the most photographed people in the world, they disappear into the narrative of Klein’s imagination”
More photos of Klein’s home can be found below.
