Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Renowned photographer Steven Klein, who has worked with Madonna and Lady Gaga and whose images have appeared in many high-fashion magazines, is looking to rent his equestrian compound in Bridgehampton, not far from the Hampton Classic Horse Show.

Klein’s striking home and nearby stable with four available stalls in a well-appointed 12-stall barn, an exercise ring and paddocks are available for two weeks for $95,000.

The exclusive rental at 1971 Scuttlehole Road, ideally located between Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor Village, just came on the market with Bill Williams of Compass. He calls it “a one-of-a-kind farm property that will fit the needs of participants and spectators alike.”

The five-bedroom home is part of a four-acre farm that is five minutes to the Hamptons Classic show grounds on Mitchell Lane, as well as the equestrian estate of his longtime friend Madonna. The show starts Sunday, August 28 and finishes with the Grand Prix on Sunday, September 4.

“This is rare because a lot of people just rent houses for themselves, their families or their grooms even,” Williams says. But, here people can bring their horses too.

Klein is known for his fashion photography and celebrity portraits. He rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s for his ability to combine commercial and transgressive photography. His work has appeared on the pages of Vogue, W, Interview and others across the world.

The photographer is no stranger to the Hampton Classic. In 2007, he was selected as the poster artist for the 32nd annual horse show. The black-and-white photograph captured the muscular neck of a dappled gray horse, which was at the time the first poster that has shown a horse without a head. He has done a whole series of equestrian black-and-white photographs.

Horseback riding has long been a passion and he built his Bridgehampton home around it. The ring, the paddocks and the barn surround the house.