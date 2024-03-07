Rent Interior Designer Anthony Baratta’s Stylish Flanders Home

The contemporary and stylish home of noted interior designer Anthony Baratta is available for a summer rental.

Want a high-quality summer rental that is out of the frenzy of summertime in the Hamptons, but don’t want to sacrifice the fashionable surroundings? The interior designer Anthony Baratta is renting his Flanders home.

Dubbed “King of the East Coast chic” and known for his custom, exuberant and colorful interiors, Baratta is celebrated and respected in the world of interior design. He has owned the 4.5-acre property in the low-key community in Southampton Town since 2013, records show, and he has created a contemporary residence that could easily be just about anywhere in the Hamptons.

The home at 707 Pleasure Drive was featured by HC&G magazine in November of 2023, adding to Baratta’s design work that has been on the pages of 70 magazine covers worldwide.

Lisa Cea of Douglas Elliman’s listing notes how “the designer’s love for fabrics and colors” is evident throughout the two-bed, two-bath house from the moment you step through the red front door.

“The living room is a perfect example of the designer’s impeccable taste, with plush sofas and chairs in vibrant hues that contrast beautifully against the neutral walls. The use of decorative pillows, throws, and area rugs creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere, perfect for hosting intimate gatherings or simply relaxing after a long day,” the listing description says.

The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and offers plenty of counter space and storage. The kitchen space overlooks a generously sized dining room, a sophisticated space with a colorful accent wall and large enough for a big dinner party.

A sliding glass door leads out to an oversized deck set up with several sitting and lounge areas, all overlooking the heated pool, surrounded by an ample lawn space and beyond undisturbed land and mature trees, all of which provide privacy.

Each of the bedrooms and bathrooms boasts a unique style and modern amenities.

“The master bedroom is a luxurious retreat, dressed in high-quality linens and a gorgeous accent wall in a rich, bold color,” the listing says. There is also a custom closet with more than ample storage for any renter’s summer wardrobe.

“The guest bedroom is equally charming, with comfortable bedding and plenty of storage space for all your belongings,” the description reads.

There is also a sauna, which catapults this rental into one of the most relaxing retreats on the market.

The property also holds a detached space, perfect for someone who works remotely and needs privacy and quiet. Converted from a garage, it features a modern glass garage door that lets in ample light and the same stylish red door as the main home.

“If you’re looking for a stylish and luxurious vacation rental for your next summer getaway, this post-modern gem is sure to impress,” Cea says.

The asking price is $55,000 for Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Baratta’s design work over his 42-year career has been celebrated in the Cooper-Hewitt Museum’s National Design Triennial: “Inside Design Now” and he was even named one of the Traditional Homes “20 Design Icons.” The Southampton Town-based designer was also awarded Benjamin Moore’s coveted “Hue Award” for lifetime achievement in design.

Among the works on his resume was the renovation of the historic Drumthwacket residence for the Governor and First Lady of New Jersey, Philip and Tammy Murphy.

We’re told he is most proud of his pro-bono work for the design of The Ronald McDonald House of New Hyde Park on Long Island and New York Presbyterian Hospital’s Center for Special Studies.

Baratta has also co-authored three books, the latest being Decorate Happy – Bold Colorful Interiors, which was published in the spring of 2020.

