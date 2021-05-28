Still Looking for a Hamptons Summer Rental? ‘Real Housewives’ Have Some For You

Her six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom pond front home is listed for $250,000 this summer, though a short-term/weekly rental is also available at $62,500. The nearly 6,000-square-foot home has recently been renovated and is perfect for entertaining with a two-story great room and piano room and a formal dining room.

The newly-redone all-white professional kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator, double dishwashers, a six-burner Viking stove with hood, grill and double ovens, a built-in microwave, ice maker, and wine fridge that can hold up to 120 bottles — and we’re sure there’s some vintage Ramona pinot grigio in there.

The home is outfitted by Restoration Hardware with brushed nickel hardware on the new solid white interior doors for additional soundproofing, according to the Douglas Elliman listing, grey tone hardwood flooring, and large new flatscreen televisions throughout. The finished lower level includes a large media room, billiards and work out room.

The 1.4-acre acre property also boasts a waterside heated pool multiple covered decks and patios, as well as a Har-tru tennis court and bocce ball court.

Until the home finds summer renters, Singer gets to enjoy the home. She posted about the gorgeous sunset at the start of the Memorial Day weekend when her pal, Kelly Dodd, from The Real Housewives of Orange County dropped by her house.

Dodd and her new husband Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal are possibly getting one more stay in at their Westhampton Beach abode, as Douglas Elliman Real Estate tells us its rented for June, July, and August.

Leventhal tried to sell his former bachelor pad in February for $1.3 million, lowered the price to $1.195 million in March, and then took it off the market. Elliman agents Allen Piliero and Courtney Piliero put it on the rental market for $18,000 per month. We’re told it’s still available for September for $18k, or $5,500 a month for October through April.

The “beachy” home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, but it is the outdoor space that is the main attraction. There is a large heated pool, a tiki bar, and multiple decks, including a rooftop deck that offers bay views.

Dodd and Leventhal, who incidentally met at the home when introduced through Singer, have made Newport Beach, Calif., their permanent home, though the controversial housewife is rumored to be getting the axe from the show.

While they are visiting the East Coast for the holiday weekend, the couple stopped by the Westhampton home of Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Jackie Goldschneider.

Goldschneider and her husband, Evan, hung out with Dodd and Leventhal on their oceanfront deck Thursday evening, before West Coast pair hightailed it to Singer’s house for sunset cocktails by the pond.

The Jersey housewife and her family seem to be taking advantage of their Dune Road home since it was not rented this summer. Goldschneider, a lawyer turned journalist, showed off the home and its spectacular views on her Instagram stories earlier this week, perhaps as a way to entice renters?

The two-story home, which is actually in the Village of West Hampton Dunes, according to tax records, has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The heated gunite pool is located on the deck, with views of the ocean, and a private catwalk leads to the ocean sand.

The home had most recently been available for $75,000 for July, or $27,500 for the last two weeks of July. Imagine what Jennifer Aydin, Goldschneider’s co-star, would say. She famously looked up how much the house had rented for in the past (then $50,000) when she was invited there for a girls’ trip.

You can certainly live like a Real Housewife for the summer, but we can’t guarantee you’ll fall into their tight-knit social circle — if you’d even want to.

