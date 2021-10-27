‘Striking’ Water Mill Barn Offers Rustic Beams, Large Spaces and ‘Great Possibilities’

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Located south-of-the-highway in Water Mill, “an exceptional barn” can be found at 958 Cobb Road. Now listed at $5.6 million, the home is represented exclusively by Beate V. Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Moore says the house and the 1.1 “extraordinarily landscaped acres” it sits on offer great possibilities.

“The striking barn,” according to the listing, provides 5,200 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A triple-height great room not only features vaulted ceilings but exposed rustic beams — a feature that can be seen throughout the home — and a stone fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen has a farmhouse country vibe with a beadboard ceiling. A dining area is set in front of a large set of windows with a transom on a stone accent wall, which just might make you feel like you’re in the French countryside. There is also a butler’s pantry located off the side of the kitchen.

Elsewhere in the home, there is a den/library, two offices, a large artist studio that could be repurposed for practically anything and additional spaces that can also be converted for a buyer’s particular needs.

The finished lower level is where a gym, steam room and home theater can be found.

A three-season porch overlooks the lap pool in the backyard. A rolling lawn provides a perfect spot for entertaining during summer nights.

The property also holds a detached two-car garage with a potting room.

